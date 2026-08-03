Advertisement

Wales becomes first nation to withdraw support for Gianni Infantino's FIFA re-election bid

Christopher Sededzi Kwame
Christopher Sededzi Kwame 07:27 - 03 August 2026
Add Pulse as a preferred source on Google
Since Gianni Infantino took over the scandal-tainted body from Sepp Blatter last February, FIFA has forced out many of its top managers
FIFA president Gianni Infantino
Wales has become the first nation to withdraw its support for Gianni Infantino's FIFA re-election bid, citing governance failures, poor leadership, and a loss of confidence in the FIFA president.
Advertisement

The Football Association of Wales (FAW) has become the first national football association to publicly withdraw its support for FIFA President Gianni Infantino's bid for re-election, citing a loss of confidence in his leadership following the controversy surrounding his abandoned private investment proposal.

Advertisement

The FAW confirmed that it has officially withdrawn its backing for Infantino's candidature for the 2027–2031 FIFA presidential term, marking a significant blow to the Swiss administrator's campaign to extend his tenure at world football's governing body.

The decision follows widespread criticism of Infantino's now-abandoned proposal to sell stakes in FIFA competitions to private investment firms—a plan that sparked fierce opposition from football stakeholders across the globe.

MUST READ: GPL misses out on latest top 50 football leagues in the world rankings; full list

The proposal prompted a strong backlash, with European football's governing body, UEFA, warning it could boycott all FIFA competitions, including the FIFA World Cup, if the plan proceeded.

Advertisement

On Saturday, both UEFA and CONCACAF—the confederation responsible for football in North America, Central America, and the Caribbean—issued statements expressing serious concerns about FIFA's leadership and governance after Infantino withdrew the controversial proposal.

READ ALSO: Raúl Asencio to stand trial in court, facing possible 2½ jail term; Here’s why

Explaining its decision, the FAW said recent shortcomings in governance, leadership, decision-making, stakeholder engagement, communication, and organisational values had eroded its trust in Infantino.

"The recent failures in good governance, processes, leadership, values, stakeholder management, communications and sound judgement have led us to a position where Mr Gianni Infantino has lost the confidence of the FAW to remain at the helm of world football," the association said in a statement.

READ MORE: UEFA threatens no-confidence vote against Infantino after FIFA plan collapse

Advertisement

The Welsh football body added that any failure to prioritise the interests of the game is unacceptable, stressing that football must always come before commercial or political considerations.

The FAW's announcement makes Wales the first country to openly oppose Infantino's re-election campaign, raising further questions about his leadership as FIFA prepares for its next presidential election.

Advertisement
Share
Subscribe
Update Me
Latest Videos
BLACKSTARS DEBATE: Hudson-Odoi & Eddie Nketiah For World Cup? Accept or Reject? | Pulse Red Card
Sports
25.11.2025
BLACKSTARS DEBATE: Hudson-Odoi & Eddie Nketiah For World Cup? Accept or Reject? | Pulse Red Card
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Pulse Ghana
Fuel prices to rise in first August pricing window
News
03.08.2026
IES urges gov’t to intervene as rising fuel prices deepen financial hardship for Ghanaians
ShattaFest UK: New video captures fire that triggered stampede leaving 23 injured
Entertainment
03.08.2026
ShattaFest UK: New video captures fire that triggered stampede leaving 23 injured
Crude oil prices have surged sharply amid heightened tensions around the Strait of Hormuz, a critical global oil transit route. Creator: Bloomberg | Credit: Bloomberg via Getty Images Copyright: 2013 Bloomberg
News
03.08.2026
Oil prices fall sharply after Trump halts planned attacks on Iran, offering brief relief for Africa
FA set to join Wales in withdrawing support for FIFA president Gianni Infantino
Sports
03.08.2026
FA set to join Wales in withdrawing support for FIFA president Gianni Infantino
Akwaboah and his wife
Entertainment
03.08.2026
Akwaboah dismisses marriage rumours, says he's happier than ever after two years with his wife
Glasgow 2026 Commonwealth Games Medal Table: Final standings and latest rankings
Sports
03.08.2026
Glasgow 2026 Commonwealth Games Medal Table: Final standings and latest rankings