Wales becomes first nation to withdraw support for Gianni Infantino's FIFA re-election bid

Wales has become the first nation to withdraw its support for Gianni Infantino's FIFA re-election bid, citing governance failures, poor leadership, and a loss of confidence in the FIFA president.

The Football Association of Wales (FAW) has become the first national football association to publicly withdraw its support for FIFA President Gianni Infantino's bid for re-election, citing a loss of confidence in his leadership following the controversy surrounding his abandoned private investment proposal.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The FAW confirmed that it has officially withdrawn its backing for Infantino's candidature for the 2027–2031 FIFA presidential term, marking a significant blow to the Swiss administrator's campaign to extend his tenure at world football's governing body.

The decision follows widespread criticism of Infantino's now-abandoned proposal to sell stakes in FIFA competitions to private investment firms—a plan that sparked fierce opposition from football stakeholders across the globe.

The proposal prompted a strong backlash, with European football's governing body, UEFA, warning it could boycott all FIFA competitions, including the FIFA World Cup, if the plan proceeded.

Advertisement

Advertisement

On Saturday, both UEFA and CONCACAF—the confederation responsible for football in North America, Central America, and the Caribbean—issued statements expressing serious concerns about FIFA's leadership and governance after Infantino withdrew the controversial proposal.

Explaining its decision, the FAW said recent shortcomings in governance, leadership, decision-making, stakeholder engagement, communication, and organisational values had eroded its trust in Infantino.

"The recent failures in good governance, processes, leadership, values, stakeholder management, communications and sound judgement have led us to a position where Mr Gianni Infantino has lost the confidence of the FAW to remain at the helm of world football," the association said in a statement.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The Welsh football body added that any failure to prioritise the interests of the game is unacceptable, stressing that football must always come before commercial or political considerations.