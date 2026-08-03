Glasgow 2026 Commonwealth Games Medal Table: Final standings and latest rankings
The curtain has come down on the 2026 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow, with Australia confirming their status as the dominant force in Commonwealth sport after topping the final medal table by a distance few nations could challenge.
Australia have topped the final medal table at the 2026 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow, finishing with 171 medals overall, well clear of England and Canada.
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The Aussies' dominance was built in the pool, where they won 37 golds, led by Meg Harris's six individual titles, while also topping athletics, track cycling and 3x3 basketball.
South Africa's Chad Le Clos became the most decorated athlete in Games history, taking his tally to 21 medals. India enjoyed a landmark campaign, finishing fourth with 39 medals, powered by a record-breaking boxing performance.
For Ghana, the Games ended in heartbreak. The men's 4x100m relay team of Joseph Paul Amoah, Ibrahim Fuseini, Barnabas Aggerh and Benjamin Azamati briefly celebrated a historic bronze after Canada were disqualified for a lane violation.
That would have ended Ghana's 52-year wait for a relay medal. However, Canada's appeal succeeded, restoring their silver and dropping Ghana to fourth despite a competitive 38.13-second run.
Final Medal Table
Pos.
Country
🥇 Gold
🥈 Silver
🥉 Bronze
Total
Rankings
1
Ausralia
70
45
56
171
1
2
England
29
45
36
110
2
2
England
29
45
36
110
2
3
Canada
19
20
23
62
3
4
India
13
17
9
39
4
5
Scotland
13
9
17
39
4
6
New Zealand
10
14
12
36
5
7
Nigeria
10
7
7
24
9
8
Jamaica
10
4
5
19
10
9
Wales
9
10
12
31
7
10
Malaysia
8
3
5
16
11
11
South Africa
7
11
10
28
8
12
Northern Ireland
3
4
9
16
11
13
Kenya
3
4
5
12
13
14
Cyprus
1
5
6
12
13
15
Mauritius
1
2
1
4
17
16
Cameroon
1
1
3
5
16
17
Jersey
1
1
0
2
20
17
Samoa
1
1
0
2
20
17
Sri Lanka
1
1
0
2
20
20
Fiji
1
0
1
2
20
20
Isle of Man
1
0
1
2
20
20
The Bahamas
1
0
1
2
20
23
British Virgin Island
1
0
0
1
20
23
Dominica
1
0
0
1
31
23
Grenada
1
0
1
31
26
Trinidad and Tobago
0
3
4
7
15
27
Uganda
0
2
1
3
18
28
Singapore
0
2
0
2
20
29
Namibia
0
1
2
1
18
30
Ghana
0
1
1
1
20
31
Barbados
0
1
0
2
31
31
Guernsey
0
1
0
2
31
33
Lesotho
0
0
2
2
20
33
Naura
0
0
2
2
20
36
Zambia
0
0
2
2
20
36
Bermuda
0
0
1
1
31
36
Gabon
0
0
1
1
31
36
Malta
0
0
1
1
31
36
Norfolk Island
0
0
1
1
31
36
Pakistan
0
0
1
1
31
36
Papau New Guinea
0
0
1
1
31
36
Rwanda
0
0
1
1
31
36
The Gambia
0
0
1
1
31
36
Tonga
0
0
1
1
31
36
Tuvalu
0
0
1
1
31