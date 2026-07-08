Sevilla close in on signing Ghanaian wonderkid Emmanuel Abrokwa until 2029

Spanish La Liga side Sevilla are close to completing the signing of highly rated Ghanaian teenager Emmanuel Abrokwa from Division One outfit Adabraka Elders

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The 18-year-old winger has reportedly reached an agreement with the Andalusian club and is expected to sign a long-term contract running until 2029, subject to the successful completion of the remaining transfer formalities.

If the deal is finalised, Abrokwa will become the first Ghanaian footballer to join Sevilla directly from a Ghana-based club, marking a significant milestone for both the player and Ghanaian football.

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Abrokwa began his football career with Peace Boys before joining Adabraka Elders, where his outstanding performances quickly attracted interest from several European clubs.

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🚨🇬🇭 Sevilla agree deal for 18 year old Ghanaian international Emmanuel Abrokwa from Adabraka Elders. ⚪️🔴



The talented winger makes history as the first Ghanaian player to sign for Sevilla and also directly from Ghana. Agreement in place on a deal until 2029.



Represented by… pic.twitter.com/6WUcQr4xvS — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 8, 2026

Known for his blistering pace, close ball control, dribbling ability and fearlessness in one-on-one situations, the talented winger has emerged as one of Ghana's brightest young prospects.

His performances have earned him recognition as a player capable of making the transition to European football at the highest level.

The transfer has been facilitated by his representatives, Daniel Boifio Junior and Jorge Garcia of SBE Management, who successfully negotiated the agreement with the seven-time UEFA Europa League winners.

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Their efforts have paved the way for Abrokwa to embark on the next chapter of his career in one of Europe's top five leagues.

A move to Sevilla represents a significant career breakthrough for the Ghanaian youngster.

The Spanish club has earned a strong reputation for identifying, nurturing and developing young talents, providing a pathway for promising players to establish themselves in elite European football.

Should the transfer be completed, Abrokwa will have the opportunity to continue his development in a highly competitive environment while following in the footsteps of several Ghanaian stars who have excelled in Europe's top leagues.

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