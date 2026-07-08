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Sevilla close in on signing Ghanaian wonderkid Emmanuel Abrokwa until 2029

Christopher Sededzi Kwame
Christopher Sededzi Kwame 20:08 - 08 July 2026
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Emmanuel Abrokwa
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Spanish La Liga side Sevilla are close to completing the signing of highly rated Ghanaian teenager Emmanuel Abrokwa from Division One outfit Adabraka Elders

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The 18-year-old winger has reportedly reached an agreement with the Andalusian club and is expected to sign a long-term contract running until 2029, subject to the successful completion of the remaining transfer formalities.

If the deal is finalised, Abrokwa will become the first Ghanaian footballer to join Sevilla directly from a Ghana-based club, marking a significant milestone for both the player and Ghanaian football.

MUST READ: Laryea Kingston ready to coach Black Stars if given the opportunity

Abrokwa began his football career with Peace Boys before joining Adabraka Elders, where his outstanding performances quickly attracted interest from several European clubs.

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Known for his blistering pace, close ball control, dribbling ability and fearlessness in one-on-one situations, the talented winger has emerged as one of Ghana's brightest young prospects.

His performances have earned him recognition as a player capable of making the transition to European football at the highest level.

READ ALSO: GFA denies claims of taking money from players before Black Stars call-ups, vows legal action

The transfer has been facilitated by his representatives, Daniel Boifio Junior and Jorge Garcia of SBE Management, who successfully negotiated the agreement with the seven-time UEFA Europa League winners.

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Their efforts have paved the way for Abrokwa to embark on the next chapter of his career in one of Europe's top five leagues.

A move to Sevilla represents a significant career breakthrough for the Ghanaian youngster.

READ MORE: Egypt FA demands FIFA investigation, calls for referees removal after World Cup defeat to Argentina

The Spanish club has earned a strong reputation for identifying, nurturing and developing young talents, providing a pathway for promising players to establish themselves in elite European football.

Should the transfer be completed, Abrokwa will have the opportunity to continue his development in a highly competitive environment while following in the footsteps of several Ghanaian stars who have excelled in Europe's top leagues.

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The deal is expected to be finalised in the coming days, with Sevilla poised to secure one of Ghana's most exciting emerging talents on a long-term contract.

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