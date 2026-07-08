'I only acted in my role as a journalist' — Captain Smart defends Abu Trica interview

Veteran Ghanaian broadcaster Captain Smart has defended his decision to interview socialite Abu Trica, dismissing suggestions that the television appearance could have undermined the businessman's ongoing extradition proceedings in the United States.

Captain Smart has defended his interview with Abu Trica, saying he acted purely in his capacity as a journalist and rejected claims that the appearance affected the ongoing extradition case.

Abu Trica’s lawyer, Oliver Barker-Vormawor, criticised the decision to grant a television interview, arguing that discussing an active court case publicly is not advisable.

The debate follows Abu Trica’s ongoing extradition proceedings to the US, where he faces allegations linked to wire fraud and money laundering, which he has denied.

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His remarks come days after Abu Trica's lawyer, Oliver Barker-Vormawor, publicly criticised his client's decision to discuss the case on television while legal proceedings were still underway.

Speaking to journalists after a recent court hearing, Barker-Vormawor maintained that individuals involved in active court cases should avoid making public comments that could complicate their legal defence.

The lawyer said;

READ MORE: Abu Trica rushed to Police hospital in custody as lawyer raises concerns over denied access

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No responsible lawyer would advise a client to grant a television interview and publicly discuss a case that is still before the courts

“No responsible lawyer would advise a client to grant a television interview and publicly discuss a case that is still before the courts.”



—Lawyer Oliver Barker-Vormawor, counsel for Abu Trica, has shared his views on his client granting a television interview after being… pic.twitter.com/0vXNdzg4rh — SIKAOFFICIAL🦍 (@SIKAOFFICIAL1) July 6, 2026

Responding to the criticism, Captain Smart insisted that he had simply fulfilled his professional responsibility as a journalist by granting Abu Trica an opportunity to speak.

He said;

I am not a court, first of all. I am not a lawyer, and I only acted in my role as a journalist

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The broadcaster also rejected claims that the interview had influenced the extradition case or placed Abu Trica at a legal disadvantage.

“Why should it affect him? I am not sure it has affected him,” Captain Smart stated when asked whether the television appearance had negatively impacted the case.

Addressing reactions on social media, where some users argued that the interview may have harmed Abu Trica's defence, the broadcaster declined to engage with the criticism.

He added;

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That is their opinion, and opinion is like noses. I do not see why I should comment on a post written by someone I have no knowledge of

The controversy stems from Abu Trica's appearance on Onua TV in June, during which he denied allegations that he was involved in an $8 million romance fraud scheme. He claimed investigators had informed him that the amount directly linked to his case was $13,000, while also describing aspects of his interrogation following his arrest.

The interview attracted widespread public attention and prompted debate over whether it was prudent for a suspect facing extradition to publicly discuss an ongoing legal matter.

Abu Trica is currently the subject of extradition proceedings after the Accra High Court dismissed his attempts to halt his transfer to the United States, where he is wanted over allegations including wire fraud and money laundering. He has denied any wrongdoing.