'It will not bring her back' - Mzbel responds to Korle Bu after hospital seeks clarification over sister’s death claims

Ghanaian musician Mzbel has broken her silence after Korle Bu Teaching Hospital appealed for more information to investigate her allegation that delays in admitting her late sister contributed to her death.

Mzbel has defended her decision to speak publicly about her sister’s death, saying her comments were not intended to attack Korle Bu Teaching Hospital but to highlight a painful experience faced by her family.

Korle Bu has requested further details to investigate the musician’s allegations that her sister was unable to receive emergency care due to bed unavailability, while assuring the public that such claims are treated seriously.

The controversy has reignited debate over Ghana’s healthcare challenges, with Mzbel saying many families have shared similar experiences and calling for improved emergency care for all citizens.

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The singer, who recently shared an emotional account of losing her sister, Laila, took to Instagram on Wednesday, 8 July 2026, to respond to the hospital's statement, insisting that her decision to speak publicly was motivated by grief rather than a desire to tarnish the institution's reputation.

She wrote;

My intention has never been to attack any institution or damage anyone's reputation. I spoke because I lost my sister under circumstances that no family should ever have to endure

READ MORE: Guinness World Record holder and celebrated Ghanaian artist Sharon Dede Padiki dies at 50

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Mzbel explained that the overwhelming public reaction to her video had convinced her that many Ghanaians have endured similar experiences when seeking emergency medical care.

According to the musician, she has received hundreds of messages from families recounting what they described as comparable incidents at public health facilities, reinforcing the need for improvements within the country's healthcare system.

She urged health authorities to prioritise reforms that would guarantee timely and compassionate treatment for patients, stressing that access to emergency care should not depend on a person's financial circumstances.

Mzbel's response follows a statement issued by Korle Bu Teaching Hospital on Tuesday, 7 July, after her emotional video gained widespread attention on social media.

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In the statement, hospital management expressed sympathy to the bereaved family while requesting additional information to help establish the circumstances surrounding Laila's death.

The hospital said it had made several attempts to contact Mzbel and her relatives but had been unable to verify whether the deceased had arrived at the hospital and was denied admission due to a lack of beds, or whether she had been referred to the facility and advised to wait until space became available.

Korle Bu emphasised that it treats all allegations concerning patient care seriously and pledged to conduct a thorough investigation once the necessary information is received.

Management also highlighted the government's standing directive that no emergency patient should be turned away from a public hospital. It noted that following the President's instruction during the 2026 State of the Nation Address, the hospital had strengthened measures to ensure compliance, including acquiring additional beds and expanding facilities to reduce pressure on admissions.

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The hospital further stated that any deliberate refusal to provide emergency treatment would constitute a serious breach of policy and would be investigated accordingly.

While extending its condolences to Mzbel's family, Korle Bu encouraged patients and their relatives to use its official complaints channels to report concerns, assuring the public of its commitment to delivering safe, timely and quality healthcare.