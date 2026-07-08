Abu Trica rushed to Police hospital in custody as lawyer raises concerns over denied access

Abu Trica, also known as Frederick Kumi, remains under FBI scrutiny as extradition proceedings continue over an alleged $15 million international fraud case.

Abu Trica, also known as Frederick Kumi, remains under FBI scrutiny as extradition proceedings continue over an alleged $15 million international fraud case.

Lawyer and anti-corruption campaigner Oliver Barker-Vormawor has claimed that his client, Ghanaian socialite Abu Trica, has been taken to the Police Hospital, while raising concerns over what he describes as a lack of access to the businessman following the dismissal of his bid to halt extradition to the United States.

Abu Trica's lawyer claims the socialite has been rushed to the Police Hospital, alleging the legal team has been unable to see or communicate with him for more than a week.

Oliver Barker-Vormawor says he will file a habeas corpus application if authorities continue to deny Abu Trica access to legal counsel, describing it as a violation of his client's rights.

The development follows the dismissal of Abu Trica's attempts to halt his extradition to the United States, where he is wanted over alleged wire fraud and money laundering offences.

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In a social media post, Barker-Vormawor said he had received information from sources indicating that Abu Trica had been rushed to the medical facility. However, he noted that neither he nor other members of the legal team had been permitted to meet their client for more than a week.

According to the lawyer, repeated requests to see Abu Trica have allegedly gone unanswered, leaving the defence team uncertain about his whereabouts.

Barker-Vormawor wrote;

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I have just found out from sources at the Police Hospital that Abu Trica has been rushed to the hospital. It has been over a week; we haven’t been allowed access to Abu Trica as lawyers, and our request to meet him has not been granted

He further claimed that officials at INTERPOL had informed the legal team that Abu Trica was no longer in their custody, adding that they had not been told where he was being held.

He stated;

In fact, we have no idea where he is being held, and INTERPOL, which first had custody of him, says they don’t have him

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Barker-Vormawor warned that if the authorities continue to deny the legal team access to their client, they will file a habeas corpus application to compel the state to produce him before the court.

He said;

We will be filing a habeas corpus application by tomorrow if the Republic continues to deny him something as basic as his right to counsel

The lawyer also criticised what he described as the treatment of Ghanaian citizens in extradition proceedings.

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He added;

Let’s keep treating our citizens as animals to please the FBI. We are doing well. Today, it’s a supposed ‘fraud boy’. Tomorrow it will be a politician

The latest development comes days after the Accra High Court dismissed an emergency application filed by Abu Trica to stop his extradition to the United States.

The businessman is wanted by US authorities over allegations of conspiracy to commit wire fraud, money laundering and his alleged role in a romance scam syndicate accused of defrauding elderly victims of more than $8 million. He has denied wrongdoing.

Following the High Court's decision, Abu Trica's legal team sought an emergency injunction to halt his transfer to the US, but the application was also dismissed, clearing the way for Ghanaian authorities to proceed with the extradition process.