KOFI CEPHAS WRITES: The Most Trusted Food Influencer in Ghana May Not Exist Yet (Opinion)

KOFI CEPHAS WRITES: The Most Trusted Food Influencer in Ghana May Not Exist Yet (Opinion)

KOFI CEPHAS WRITES: The Most Trusted Food Influencer in Ghana May Not Exist Yet (Opinion)

Over the past few months, I've noticed an interesting trend. Restaurants are becoming more selective about who they invite to review their food. Some have stopped inviting food influencers altogether. Even customers are beginning to question certain reviews.

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And honestly, I can understand why. Too many food reviews sound exactly the same. "The food was nice." "It tasted amazing." "You have to try this place." "10 out of 10."

But if you asked what made the food amazing, many reviewers would struggle to tell you. What ingredients stood out? How balanced were the flavours? Was the meat overcooked? Did the plating complement the experience? Were the portions worth the price? Was the texture intentional? How did the dish compare to others serving the same cuisine?

These are the kinds of details that help people decide where to spend their money. The truth is, many of the people reviewing food today are simply people who enjoy eating. There's absolutely nothing wrong with that. But enjoying food and critically evaluating food are two completely different skills. One makes you a food lover. The other makes you a trusted voice.

Trust is what every influencer should be chasing. It got me thinking about an idea.

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Imagine a content creator deciding that instead of immediately calling themselves a food influencer, they would take their audience on a journey. Imagine they enrolled in a culinary school. Not because they wanted to become a chef, but because they wanted to understand food. They'd learn about ingredients, flavour profiles, cooking techniques, food safety, plating, menu engineering, and what separates a good meal from an exceptional one.

Then imagine they spent a few months working in a restaurant kitchen. Not as the owner; not as a guest but as someone willing to peel onions, prepare ingredients, observe chefs under pressure, understand service, and appreciate everything that happens before a plate reaches the customer.

Now imagine they documented that entire journey online. Every lesson, every mistake and every discovery. By the time they finally started reviewing restaurants, people wouldn't just be watching because they had followers.

They'd be watching because they had earned credibility. Their reviews would carry weight. Restaurants would respect their opinions because they understand the craft. Customers would trust them because their recommendations would be rooted in knowledge rather than excitement. More importantly, every review would teach the audience something new about food.

As someone who works in branding, I often say that influence gets people's attention, but expertise earns their trust. Followers might get you invited to a restaurant once. Knowledge is what keeps you getting invited. Perhaps this idea doesn't apply only to food creators.

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The internet has made it easier than ever to become an influencer. But I believe the next generation of creators will be those who choose to become experts first. Because followers can make you visible but knowledge makes you valuable.

If you were starting your content creation journey today, would you spend six months learning your craft before calling yourself an influencer, or do you think experience alone is enough?