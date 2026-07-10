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Chief Inspector under probe for allegedly renting illegal structures to commercial sex workers in Kumasi

Josephine Amuzu
Josephine Amuzu 14:14 - 10 July 2026
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A Ghana Police Chief Inspector is under investigation over allegations of renting illegal structures to commercial sex workers in Kumasi. The probe follows a KMA demolition exercise disrupted by attacks from squatters.
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A Chief Inspector of the Ghana Police Service in the Ashanti Region is facing an internal investigation over allegations that he rented out unauthorised structures to commercial sex workers at Asafo BB in Kumasi.

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The officer, whose identity has not been disclosed by the Police Service, is alleged to have ownership links to some of the illegal structures located within the enclave.

As reported by Nhyira FM, the matter emerged following a demolition exercise conducted by a special taskforce from the Kumasi Metropolitan Assembly (KMA) to remove structures built along the Subin Stream behind the COCOBOD building in Adum.

READ ALSO: Several persons arrested, shops closed over refusal to participate in nationwide clean-up exercise

The exercise was disrupted after some squatters reportedly attacked the taskforce, which included military personnel and city guards.

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The group is said to have resisted the operation by throwing stones and using clubs against members of the team.

The confrontation also resulted in damage to two pickup trucks and an excavator belonging to the taskforce. The windscreens of the vehicles were reportedly broken, while some of their tyres were deflated.

Three members of the demolition team, including a soldier, sustained injuries during the clash.

Following the incident, the Kumasi Metropolitan Chief Executive (MCE), Richard Ofori Agyeman-Boadi, indicated that the assembly would return for a second phase of the demolition exercise, which would be carried out without prior notice.

READ ALSO: Pres. Mahama clears choked gutter at Tse Addo as he joins national clean-up exercise (video)

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The Ghana Police Service has since acknowledged the allegations involving the Chief Inspector and expressed concern over the development.

In a statement, the Police Service said investigations are ongoing and assured that further updates would be provided as the process progresses.

The incident forms part of ongoing efforts by authorities to remove illegal structures, especially those built along waterways, which officials say contribute to flooding and environmental challenges in urban areas.

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