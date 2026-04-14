Port City FC seal Premier League promotion with four games to spare after dominant season

Port City FC secure early promotion to the Ghana Premier League after a dominant Division One League campaign, opening a 15-point lead with four games remaining.

Port City FC have secured promotion to the 2026/27 Ghana Premier League following a commanding campaign in Zone Three of the Access Bank Division One League, wrapping up qualification with four matches still to play.

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The club’s early promotion comes after opening a whooping 15-point lead at the top of the table, sitting on 61 points after 26 matches.

Their closest challengers, Semper Fi FC, remain on 46 points, with only 12 points left to contest, mathematically confirming Port City’s place in the top flight.

The team’s success has been built on consistency and dominance throughout the season. The team has recorded 18 wins, 7 draws and just 1 defeat, stamping their superiority in Zone Three.

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Their promotion was further cemented following a crucial victory over Attram De Visser, one of their closest competitors, as they pulled away decisively in the title race.

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Despite pressure at various stages from teams such as Semper Fi FC and Attram De Visser FC, Port City maintained their momentum and control, emerging as runaway leaders in the zone.

Port City FC become the first team to secure promotion from the Division One League this season

The promotion marks a significant turnaround for the club, which narrowly missed promotion last season after finishing second behind Hohoe United but this time, they have gone one step further, sealing qualification with games to spare.

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The Access Bank Division One League, Ghana’s second-tier competition, is divided into three zones, with only the winners of each zone gaining promotion to the Ghana Premier League.