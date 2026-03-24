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5 things that happen in your body when you swallow a pill
Swallowing a pill is something many people do without thinking, whether it is for pain relief, infection, or managing a long-term condition.
However, once a pill leaves your mouth, a series of complex processes begin inside the body to ensure the medicine works effectively. Here are five key things that happen after you swallow a pill.
1. The Pill Travels Down the Esophagus
After swallowing, the pill moves from the mouth into the esophagus — the tube that connects the throat to the stomach. Muscles in the esophagus contract in a wave-like motion to push the pill downward. This is why drinking enough water when taking medication is important, as it helps the pill move smoothly and prevents it from getting stuck in the throat.
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2. The Pill Begins to Break Down in the Stomach
Once the pill reaches the stomach, it encounters gastric acids and digestive juices. These substances begin to dissolve the outer coating of the pill. Some pills are designed to dissolve quickly, while others have special coatings that delay breakdown until they reach the intestines.
3. The Active Ingredients Are Released
As the pill dissolves, the active ingredients inside are released. These ingredients are the substances responsible for treating symptoms or fighting disease. The timing of this release depends on the type of medication. For example, immediate-release pills act quickly, while extended-release pills release medicine slowly over time.
4. The Medicine Is Absorbed Into the Bloodstream
Most absorption happens in the small intestine, where the medicine passes through the intestinal walls and enters the bloodstream. Once in the blood, the medicine travels throughout the body to reach the area where it is needed. This process determines how fast the medicine begins to work.
5. The Body Uses and Removes the Medicine
After the medicine has done its job, the body begins to break it down, mainly in the liver. The remaining substances are then removed from the body through the kidneys in urine or sometimes through feces. This is why dosage instructions are important — taking too much medicine can overwhelm the body’s ability to process it safely.
Conclusion
Although swallowing a pill may seem simple, it sets off a carefully coordinated process involving the digestive system, bloodstream, and vital organs.
Understanding what happens inside the body can help people use medications more safely and effectively, especially when following instructions from healthcare professionals.
What happens inside your body when you swallow a pill? 💊— Tansu Yegen (@TansuYegen) March 22, 2026
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