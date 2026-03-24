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Nigerian lady urges African governments to use mud or clay for public buildings to reduce heat and energy costs
A Nigerian woman urges Africans to return to earth-based construction methods, arguing that modern cement buildings are poorly suited to Africa’s climate and may be contributing to rising living costs.
In a video posted on X, she questioned the widespread adoption of concrete and glass structures across African cities, stating that many of these designs are copied from Western countries.
“Across African cities, we keep designing concrete and glass buildings designed for Europe and North America,” she said, adding that such structures are not adapted to local weather conditions. “In this heat, those buildings are not made for this environment. They trap heat, they block air flow, and they force us all to rely on air conditioning.”
According to her, the dependence on cooling systems increases electricity costs and places pressure on power supply systems. “That means higher bills, unstable power, noisy generators, constant heat stress,” she noted.
She compared these structures with traditional mud-based construction methods such as rammed earth and compressed earth blocks, which she described as more suitable for hot climates.
“Buildings made with rammed earth or compressed earth blocks have thick, breathable walls and a high thermal mass,” she explained.“ They absorb heat during the day and release it slowly at night. That’s 5 to 10 degrees Celsius cooler without air conditioning.”
The woman also linked modern building designs to potential health concerns, stating that constant exposure to artificial cooling, poor ventilation, and heat spikes is linked to respiratory issues, cardiovascular stress, and sleep deprivation.”
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On the economic side, she argued that cement is costly and environmentally demanding, while earth-based materials are more accessible. Cement is expensive, imported, carbon heavy. Mud is local, abundant, biodegradable, she said, She added that traditional materials were widely used by earlier generations for practical reasons.
She further suggested that current construction trends may be deepening financial strain for many households.
I think our current building practices are quietly locking millions of people into energy poverty
As part of her proposal, she called for policy changes to promote the use of earth-based materials in public infrastructure.
She asked,
What if government mandated that moving forward, 80% of all public buildings, that is schools, clinics, community centers — be built using mostly earth-based materials?
She also proposed incentives for private developers, suggesting that those who adopt mud-based construction methods could benefit from “significant tax breaks and fast track approvals.”
She concluded by urging a shift in development priorities across the continent. “The future of African development isn’t trying to look like Dubai with all these concrete skylines,” she said. “Maybe it’s about smarter earth.”
A Nigerian lady urges Africans to continue and start using mud or clay in building houses and infrastructure, as it has more advantages in Africa than cement and concrete. pic.twitter.com/VYCKzpP4WJ— Typical African (@Joe__Bassey) March 23, 2026
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