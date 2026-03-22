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Nigerian woman says wife's reaction during pregnancy depends on the husband's sperm - Here's Why(Video)

Josephine Amuzu
Josephine Amuzu 11:06 - 22 March 2026
I will tell every man, how your wife responds in pregnancy is 100% dependent on the sperm
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A Nigerian woman has stirred conversation online after making bold claims about pregnancy and male responsibility during an interview on the Declassified Podcast, with Pastor Femi Lazarus.

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During the interview, the woman asserted that the way a woman responds during pregnancy is determined entirely by the man’s sperm. According to her, men play a central role in shaping how smooth or difficult a pregnancy may be for their partners.

I tell every man, how your wife responds in pregnancy is 100 percent dependent on your sperm.

READ ALSO: Nigerian woman shares natural foods she used to reverse her child's autism (video)

She explained that if a woman experiences a difficult first trimester, the responsibility should be placed on the man, adding that a healthier sperm could result in a smoother pregnancy experience.

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If your wife is going to have a terrible trimester, it's on the man. If she is going to have a very good trimester, it's the man.

She also linked men’s lifestyle habits to sperm health, stating that physical activity such as weightlifting and squats could help improve testosterone levels and strengthen sperm quality.

She further said when men go about eating unhealthy foods, including the consumption of junk food, alcohol, tobacco, fizzy drinks, caffeine, and pastries, their sperms will look unhealty if put under microscope.

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According to her, poor lifestyle choices could lead to what she described as “deformed sperm” or “blank bullets,” which she suggested could contribute to pregnancy complications.

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She went on to claim that miscarriages in some cases may not be caused by the woman’s body but rather by the body rejecting unhealthy sperm.

The female body, she said, may treat such sperm as foreign and repel it especially if she is healthy.

That is why some women are having miscarriages, it is not a problem with body, but it's a problem with the man's sperm.

In addition, the woman spoke about dietary habits, arguing that avoiding certain fats had contributed to hormonal imbalances among both men and women.

She suggested that animal fats, including tallow derived from cows and lard from pigs, are easily digested by the body and beneficial.

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