GRNMA rejects claims ‘Okada’ riders are neglected at hospitals after accidents

The Ghana Registered Nurses and Midwives Association has rejected allegations that okada riders are neglected at hospitals, explaining that emergency care is based on injury severity and medical protocols.

The Ghana Registered Nurses and Midwives Association has denied claims that okada riders injured in accidents are neglected at hospitals.

GRNMA spokesperson Joseph Krampah explained that hospitals use a triage system to prioritise patients based on the severity of injuries.

The association also dismissed allegations of unnecessary amputations, stressing that medical procedures follow strict professional protocols.

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The Ghana Registered Nurses and Midwives Association (GRNMA) has rejected claims that commercial motorbike riders, popularly known as “okada” riders, are neglected or treated unfairly at health facilities following road accidents.

READ ALSO: 5 things to consider before picking okada in Accra

According to the association, healthcare workers across the country are trained to provide care to all patients equally, regardless of their profession or background.

Speaking on Dwaso Nsem on May 25, 2026, the Public Relations Officer of the GRNMA, Joseph Krampah, dismissed allegations that some injured okada riders are ignored or deliberately denied treatment at hospitals.

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Public Relations Officer of the GRNMA, Joseph Krampah

His comments come after some commercial motorbike riders raised concerns about what they described as delays in treatment and poor handling of accident victims at some health facilities.

Krampah explained that emergency units in hospitals operate under a triage system, where patients are assessed and treated based on the seriousness of their condition rather than the order in which they arrive.

READ ALSO: Okada riders attack Swedru Hospital staff after colleague dies in accident

According to him, many patients and relatives may misunderstand the process and assume health workers are ignoring them when doctors and nurses are attending to more life-threatening cases.

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“Because they may not understand what we do, they think we are ignoring them, but that is not the case. We don’t stop everything to attend to one person unless it is life-threatening,” he added.

The GRNMA spokesperson also responded to allegations that some accident victims are subjected to unnecessary amputations.

He clarified that nurses do not carry out amputations and that such procedures are performed only by qualified doctors after proper medical assessments.

Road accidents involving commercial motorbike riders have become a growing concern in Ghana.

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Reports have consistently identified motorcyclists among the most vulnerable road users in the country due to frequent crashes, limited protective gear and traffic violations.