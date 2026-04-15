Advertisement

High Court rules OSP lacks authority to prosecute independently, cases to be handled by Attorney-General

Maxwell Nyagamago
Maxwell Nyagamago 14:02 - 15 April 2026
Special Prosecutor (OSP), Lawyer Kissi Agyebeng, Attorney General, and Dr Dominic Ayine
Accra High Court rules that the Office of the Special Prosecutor lacks independent prosecutorial authority, directing cases to the Attorney-General amid an ongoing Supreme Court constitutional challenge.
Advertisement

  • Accra High Court rules the OSP has no independent authority to prosecute and must refer cases to the Attorney-General.

  • Decision follows a legal challenge and raises uncertainty over ongoing OSP prosecutions pending higher court direction.

  • OSP rejects the ruling, insisting only the Supreme Court can determine the constitutionality of its mandate.

Advertisement

The Accra High Court has ruled that the Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP) does not have the constitutional power to independently prosecute criminal cases, ordering that all cases initiated by the anti-corruption body be transferred to the Attorney-General’s department.

The ruling, delivered on Wednesday, creates uncertainty around ongoing prosecutions by the OSP, effectively placing them in abeyance pending further legal direction.

Presiding judge, Justice John Eugene Nyadu Nyante, held that while the OSP is empowered to investigate corruption-related offences, it does not have constitutional authority to initiate prosecutions on its own.

ALSO READ: Immigration Service announces street operation to arrest street beggars, unregistered migrants in Accra

Advertisement

The court relied on Article 88 of the 1992 Constitution, which assigns prosecutorial powers to the Attorney-General.

Attorney General (AG), Dr Dominic Ayine

The decision followed a legal challenge by Peter Achibold Hyde, who questioned the OSP’s authority to prosecute cases.

In reaction, the OSP strongly disagreed with the ruling, insisting that the court overstepped its jurisdiction.

In a statement issued shortly after the judgment, the office said it had already begun steps to challenge the decision at a higher court.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Ablakwa commissions 250-seat classroom block, 8-unit teachers’ bungalows in North Tongu

Special Prosecutor Kissi Agyebeng
Special Prosecutor Kissi Agyebeng

“The OSP states that it is taking steps to quickly overturn the decision of the General Jurisdiction Court since the High Court does not have jurisdiction to, in effect, strike down parts of an Act of Parliament as unconstitutional. It is only the Supreme Court which can strike down parts of an Act of Parliament as unconstitutional,” the statement said.

The OSP further maintained that its powers under the Office of the Special Prosecutor Act, 2017 (Act 959) remain in force until the Supreme Court delivers a final ruling.

ALSO READ: Full list: IGP promotes 7 officers for bravery in Tema robbery operation

Advertisement

The development is expected to heighten legal debate over the extent of the OSP’s mandate and the broader framework for prosecuting corruption-related cases in Ghana.

Meanwhile, a separate case pending before the Supreme Court is also questioning the legality of the OSP’s prosecutorial authority.

The suit, filed by private citizen Noah Ephraem Tetteh Adamtey, is asking the court to determine whether Parliament acted lawfully in granting the OSP power to initiate prosecutions without the Attorney-General’s approval.

ALSO READ: Ablakwa commissions 250-seat classroom block, 8-unit teachers’ bungalows in North Tongu

The Office of the Attorney-General has supported the plaintiff’s position, arguing that parts of the OSP’s mandate may be inconsistent with Article 88 of the Constitution.

Advertisement
Share
Subscribe
Update Me
Latest Videos
Miss UG winner blast Guru, UK bans Ghanaians, Pulse Influencer Awards 2025 | Pulse In Five
News
04.12.2025
Miss UG winner blast Guru, UK bans Ghanaians, Pulse Influencer Awards 2025 | Pulse In Five
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Pulse Ghana
Stop eating banku and heavy food after 7pm – Pres. Mahama begs Ghanaians
News
15.04.2026
Stop eating banku and heavy food after 7pm – Pres. Mahama begs Ghanaians
High Court rules OSP lacks authority to prosecute independently, cases to be handled by Attorney-General
News
15.04.2026
High Court rules OSP lacks authority to prosecute independently, cases to be handled by Attorney-General
7 Everyday Situations in Ghana Where You Just Have to Yango It
Lifestyle
15.04.2026
7 Everyday Situations in Ghana Where You Just Have to Yango It
Ekitike to miss 2026 World Cup after rapturing Achilles during PSG clash
Sports
15.04.2026
Ekitike to miss 2026 World Cup after rapturing Achilles during PSG clash
Stonebwoy explains how a chance conversation led to a Land Cruiser V8 gift from a stranger
Entertainment
15.04.2026
Stonebwoy explains how a chance conversation led to a Land Cruiser V8 gift from a stranger
IGP orders armed police escorts for Premier League clubs after deadly Berekum Chelsea attack
Sports
15.04.2026
IGP orders armed police escorts for Premier League clubs after deadly Berekum Chelsea attack