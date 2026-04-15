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Immigration Service announces street operation to arrest street beggars, unregistered migrants in Accra

Maxwell Nyagamago
Maxwell Nyagamago 10:19 - 15 April 2026
A group of street beggars in Accra. Image source: ghanaiantimes.com.gh
Ghana Immigration Service to conduct street operation in Accra targeting street beggars and unregistered migrants as part of efforts to enforce immigration laws and curb irregular migration.
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  • GIS to launch street operation in Accra targeting street beggars and unregistered migrants.

  • Exercise aims to rescue vulnerable persons and enforce Ghana’s immigration laws.

  • Operation forms part of efforts to curb irregular migration and human trafficking in urban areas.

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The Ghana Immigration Service (GIS) has announced plans to carry out a targeted street operation in parts of the Greater Accra Region aimed at arresting street beggars and unregistered migrants.

In a media notice dated 14th April, 2026 and signed by the Deputy Commissioner of Immigration at the Public Affairs Department, Maud Anima Quainoo, the Service said the operation will take the form of a street sweep at selected locations.

However, it did not disclose the specific areas, citing the need to protect operational effectiveness and the safety of vulnerable persons.

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According to GIS, the exercise will prioritise “rescuing vulnerable populations, including children and distressed individuals, from exploitative begging activities,” while also targeting “unregistered immigrants to ensure compliance with Ghana’s immigration laws.”

The official logo of the Ghana Immigration Service (GIS)

The Service explained that the initiative is informed by feedback from a previous operation and forms part of its wider mandate to promote public safety and enforce immigration regulations.

“This operation is an effort to highlight the Service’s commitment to protecting vulnerable Ghanaians, combating human trafficking, and maintaining orderly public spaces,” the statement said.

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The move forms part of ongoing efforts by authorities to address street begging and human trafficking concerns, particularly in densely populated urban areas such as Accra.

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