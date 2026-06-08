Men’s Health Month: Why men must stop ignoring their mental and physical health

Men often prioritise work and family while neglecting their physical and mental wellbeing. This Men’s Health Month, experts urge men to prioritise checkups, self-care, and mental health support.

For many men, strength is often measured by sacrifice. They wake up early, work long hours, provide for their families, solve problems, and carry responsibilities without complaint. Society often teaches men to be tough, endure pain silently, and “man up” during difficult moments.

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But in the middle of caring for everyone else, many men forget one important thing — themselves. June is Men’s Health Month, a time dedicated to raising awareness about the physical and mental health challenges men face.

Yet, for many men, going to the hospital or talking about emotional struggles only happens when things become unbearable. “How are you?” is often answered with “I’m fine,” even when they are not.

The Pressure Men Carry in Silence

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A man suffering from depression

In many societies, men are often expected to be providers, protectors, and problem-solvers. They are expected to stay strong, no matter what life throws at them.

Financial stress, family expectations, work pressure, relationship struggles, and personal disappointments can weigh heavily on men. Yet, many feel unable to express vulnerability because they fear being judged, misunderstood, or seen as weak. As a result, some men suffer quietly.

While people may easily notice physical sickness, emotional exhaustion is harder to see. Stress, anxiety, burnout, loneliness, depression, and emotional fatigue often go unnoticed because many men have been conditioned to hide their struggles.

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Many men only seek medical attention when a condition becomes severe. Some are too busy trying to provide for their families. Others fear what doctors might discover. Some simply believe they can “tough it out.” But ignoring warning signs can come at a cost.

Constant fatigue, chest discomfort, recurring headaches, poor sleep, unexplained body pains, changes in appetite, or persistent stress should never be ignored. Sometimes, the body and mind are both signalling that something is wrong.

Mental Health Matters Too

Men’s health is not only about blood pressure, diabetes, or fitness — mental wellbeing matters just as much. Many men silently battle emotional stress while trying to appear strong for everyone around them. Some struggle with anxiety, financial pressure, grief, heartbreak, or feelings of failure but rarely talk about it.

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The conversation around men’s mental health has become even more urgent when the numbers are examined. According to data from the Mental Health America, men account for nearly 80% of all suicide deaths, highlighting the silent mental health crisis affecting many men globally.

Even more concerning, about 60% of these men had no documented mental health condition, suggesting that many may have been struggling silently without diagnosis or support.

Seeking support from trusted friends, family, counsellors, religious leaders, or mental health professionals should never be seen as weakness. Speaking up does not make a man less strong; in many ways, it shows courage.

Strength is not pretending everything is okay when it is not. Taking care of yourself is responsibility, not weakness. A man who prioritises his health is not selfish. In fact, taking care of yourself is one of the most responsible things anyone can do.

The father who wants to provide for his children, the husband supporting his family, the brother helping everyone, or the young man chasing his dreams all need one thing to keep going — good health, both physically and mentally.

Small Ways Men Can Care for Themselves

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This Men’s Health Month, men can start with simple but meaningful steps: Go for regular medical checkups

Monitor blood pressure and blood sugar levels

Prioritise sleep and rest

Exercise regularly, even if it is a short walk

Reduce unhealthy habits like smoking or excessive alcohol intake

Speak to someone when feeling overwhelmed

Take mental breaks from work and daily pressures

Stop ignoring persistent pain, stress, or emotional struggles

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READ ALSO: 7 essential hygiene tips every man should follow to make a great impression

To every man carrying responsibilities silently, trying to be strong for everyone else — remember this: you matter too. Your health matters. Your mental wellbeing matters.

You do not always have to suffer in silence or wait until things get worse before seeking help. Caring for your body and mind is not weakness; it is wisdom.