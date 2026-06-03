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Acting made me famous, not rich - Yaw Dabo

Dorcas Agambila
Dorcas Agambila 07:08 - 03 June 2026
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Yaw Dabo
Yaw Dabo
Ghanaian actor and football administrator Yaw Dabo has offered a candid assessment of the financial realities within the local film industry, revealing that although acting made him famous, it was not the source of his wealth.
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  • Kumawood actor Yaw Dabo says acting brought him fame and recognition but did not make him wealthy.

  • He explained that many people wrongly assume actors earn huge sums of money because of their popularity and public visibility.

  • Dabo credits his success to the business opportunities and ventures that emerged from the fame he gained through the movie industry.

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Speaking in a recent interview, the Kumawood star explained that the movie industry played a pivotal role in shaping his public image and career, but the financial returns from acting alone were far less rewarding than many people assume.

According to Yaw Dabo, his success story is often misunderstood by members of the public who believe actors earn substantial sums because of their popularity and visibility.

READ MORE: Nana Agradaa responds to defamation suit over alleged bribery claims (VIDEO)

He explained;

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The movie industry gave me recognition and opened many doors for me, but it did not make me rich

The actor noted that while his work in film turned him into a household name, the exposure he gained proved to be more valuable than the income he earned from acting roles. He said the fame he acquired through Kumawood eventually created opportunities in business and other ventures that have contributed significantly to his current lifestyle and achievements.

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Yaw Dabo emphasised that the entertainment industry should not be viewed solely as a direct source of wealth, but rather as a platform capable of creating opportunities for those willing to diversify beyond the screen.

Despite the challenges confronting Ghana’s film sector, he remains optimistic about its relevance and impact. He believes the industry continues to provide talented individuals with the visibility needed to build successful careers and explore opportunities in other fields.

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The actor, who has appeared in numerous popular Kumawood productions over the years, encouraged aspiring entertainers to see fame as a stepping stone rather than an end goal.

READ MORE: 'I won't sleep here' - Patapaa storms out of hotel after clash over 'disrespectful' reception

For Dabo, the real value of acting lies not in the pay cheque but in the doors it can open for those prepared to make the most of their popularity.

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