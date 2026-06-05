Okomfour Kwadee celebrates 46th birthday, fans cheer his recovery in new videos

Ghanaian hiplife icon Okomfour Kwadee has warmed the hearts of fans after appearing in new videos that suggest he is making steady progress on his recovery journey.

Okomfour Kwadee marked his 46th birthday in Kumasi, with new videos showing the hiplife legend looking healthy and in high spirits while undergoing rehabilitation.

The rapper entertained guests at a birthday gathering by performing his song Meba Mo Nkyen, delighting fans who have followed his recovery journey.

Social media users expressed joy and optimism, with many praising his progress and hoping for a full comeback to the music scene.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The celebrated musician, born Jerry Anaba, was seen looking healthy and cheerful during a birthday celebration organised in his honour in Kumasi. The rapper marked his 46th birthday on Thursday, 4 June, surrounded by well-wishers, friends and supporters.

Kwadee, who is currently undergoing treatment at a rehabilitation centre, was treated to a modest but elegant birthday gathering at Noble House. Videos from the event have since circulated on social media, attracting positive reactions from fans who were delighted to see him in good spirits.

In one of the clips, the veteran musician appeared relaxed and confident in a white long-sleeved sweatshirt paired with dark trousers and black trainers. Looking clean-shaven and energetic, he entertained guests by performing his popular song 'Meba Mo Nkyen', drawing cheers from those in attendance.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Okomfour Kwadee rose to prominence in the early 2000s and quickly became one of Ghana's most influential hiplife artistes. His debut album, which featured hit songs such as 'Ataa Adwoa' and 'Aboro Ne Bayie', earned widespread acclaim and established him as a household name.

Over the years, several successful Ghanaian musicians, including Sarkodie and Fameye, have credited Kwadee as a major influence on their musical journeys.

However, the award-winning rapper gradually stepped away from the spotlight after battling mental health challenges that became public in the early 2010s.

The latest videos have reignited hope among fans, many of whom expressed joy at seeing the musician looking stronger and healthier.

Advertisement

Advertisement

One social media user, don_stunner1, wrote: “I’m happy for him.”

Another user, d3citizens.co, commented: “Please, may I ask if his mother was there to celebrate with him? No one should come after me, please. It’s just a question.”

anny_glittez_pub_eatery also shared a heartfelt message, saying: “Praise be to the Holy Most High Jehovah God. We thank You for restoring our talented Okomfour Kwadee. Amazing recovery. I’m so elated. He still has his energy and moves.”

nana_kuame_ahoufe added: “I’m glad he is alright.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Reflecting on a previous performance by the rapper, agyapomaaankasa wrote: “I remember his performance in Koforidua during Sister Afia’s 10th anniversary celebration in music. It was massive. I pray he makes a full comeback.”

Another supporter, identified as Hustle & Hope, commented: “God bless everyone involved in helping our brother return to his feet.”