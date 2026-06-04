Meet Chef Zulaiha, the Ghanaian Chef attempting a 192-hour Guinness World Record Cook-a-Thon

Chef Nhyiraba Zulaiha begins her 192-hour cook-a-thon in Accra, aiming to break the Guinness World Record for the longest continuous cooking marathon.

Chef Nhyiraba Zulaiha begins her 192-hour cook-a-thon in Accra, aiming to break the Guinness World Record for the longest continuous cooking marathon.

A Ghanaian chef has launched an extraordinary bid to enter the Guinness World Records, beginning a continuous 192-hour cooking marathon in Accra in one of the most ambitious culinary endurance challenges ever attempted in the country.

Ghanaian chef Nhyiraba Zulaiha has launched a 192-hour (eight-day) continuous cook-a-thon in Accra to break a Guinness World Record.

The current record of 119 hours, 57 minutes and 16 seconds is being challenged by her attempt, which exceeds it by more than 70 hours.

The event at Madina Zongo Astro Turf is drawing public attention, celebrating Ghanaian cuisine and culinary endurance on a global stage.

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Chef Nhyiraba Zulaiha, founder of Nyhiraba’s Kitchen, started the record attempt on 1 June 2026 at the Madina Zongo Astro Turf. The challenge will run for eight uninterrupted days under strict Guinness World Records regulations, during which she is expected to prepare a wide range of meals while maintaining focus, stamina and consistency.

The attempt demands an extreme level of endurance: 192 hours of continuous cooking, with no extended rest periods, as she works to surpass the current world record.

Chef Zulaiha is no stranger to Ghana’s culinary scene, having built her brand through years of dedication, creativity and food innovation under Nyhiraba’s Kitchen.

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Chef Nhyiraba Zulaiha appears visibly exhausted as she continues her attempt to complete 192 hours (8 days) of nonstop cooking in a bid to set a new world record. pic.twitter.com/xNLSXnbjJr — EDHUB🌍ℹ (@eddie_wrt) June 4, 2026

This latest attempt, however, goes beyond personal ambition. It is positioned as a symbolic journey of resilience, discipline and inspiration for young chefs across Ghana and beyond. Organisers say the initiative is intended to celebrate determination and showcase Ghanaian cuisine on a global stage.

The cook-a-thon is structured as a continuous culinary marathon in which the chef must remain actively engaged in food preparation throughout the eight-day period, following Guinness World Records guidelines.

The event is also designed as a public experience, bringing together food enthusiasts, media, and supporters who will rotate through the venue to witness the historic attempt. Visitors are expected to experience live cooking sessions, cultural dishes, and an interactive food environment.

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Organisers describe the event as both a personal test of endurance and a national celebration of food culture.

The Guinness World Records title for the longest cooking marathon is awarded for the longest continuous cooking session by an individual, measured in hours, minutes and seconds, under strict rules.

The current record stands at 119 hours, 57 minutes and 16 seconds, set by Alan Fisher of Ireland in Japan in 2023.

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Chef Zulaiha’s 192-hour attempt exceeds that mark by more than 70 hours, positioning it as one of the most ambitious challenges in the category to date.

Ghana has also witnessed major cook-a-thon attempts that attracted widespread public and institutional support, reflecting the growing cultural significance of food-based endurance events in the region.

If successful, Chef Zulaiha’s effort would add to the continent’s expanding presence in global culinary record attempts and further spotlight Ghana’s food culture internationally.

Chef Nhyiraba Zulaiha