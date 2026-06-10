12 dead, 9 injured in deadly mass shooting in South Africa
At least 12 people have been killed and nine others injured following a deadly shooting attack in an informal settlement east of Johannesburg, South Africa, police have confirmed.
The tragic incident occurred late Tuesday night at the Jumpers informal settlement in Cleveland, where a group of heavily armed gunmen reportedly stormed the area and opened fire at multiple locations before fleeing the scene.
The attack has sparked fresh concerns over escalating gun violence in South Africa, a country that continues to battle high levels of violent crime.
According to Gauteng Police Commissioner Tommy Mthombeni, more than 10 suspects were involved in the coordinated assault. Authorities have launched an intensive investigation to identify and arrest those responsible for the mass shooting.
While police have not yet established a clear motive for the attack, Commissioner Mthombeni indicated that illegal mining activities could be linked to the violence. However, he stressed that investigators are still gathering evidence and exploring all possible leads.
Emergency responders rushed the injured victims to nearby medical facilities, where they are receiving treatment. The identities of the deceased have not yet been officially released.
The Johannesburg shooting is the latest in a series of violent incidents highlighting South Africa’s ongoing struggle with gun-related crime and criminal networks operating in informal settlements and mining communities.
As investigations continue, residents of the Cleveland settlement are calling for increased security measures and stronger police action to curb violence and protect vulnerable communities from future attacks.
Authorities have urged anyone with information about the suspects or the shooting to come forward and assist with the ongoing investigation.
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