Police reveal what triggered viral Nyinahin SHS teacher assault on female student

Ashanti Regional Police have explained the circumstances behind the viral Nyinahin SHS assault case, revealing what led to the confrontation between a teacher and a female student, with the suspect in custody assisting investigations.

Nyinahin Catholic SHS caretaker, Eric Buernortey Apaflo, is in police custody over the viral assault of an 18-year-old female student.

Police say the confrontation started over alleged misconduct at the hostel, which escalated into a misunderstanding and assault.

The victim has been given a medical form for treatment, while the suspect assists police as investigations continue.

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The Ashanti Regional Police Command has provided details on the circumstances surrounding the arrest of a teacher of Nyinahin Catholic Senior High School, identified as Eric Buernortey Apaflo, 39, in connection with a viral video showing the assault of a female student.

According to the Police, the suspect was arrested by a Nyinahini District Police Patrol Team on June 8, 2026, at about 7:00 p.m., following reports of an assault on an 18-year-old student, Patience Chibu.

Preliminary investigations indicate that the suspect, who also serves as a caretaker of the school’s hostel, confronted the student and some male students over alleged misconduct at the hostel.

READ ALSO: Viral teacher assaulting a female student at Nyinahini Catholic SHS arrested

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The confrontation reportedly escalated into a misunderstanding, which led to the alleged assault.

The Police further stated that the incident triggered anger among some students, who allegedly pelted stones at the suspect and later invited some youth from the town in an attempt to attack him at the hostel.

The situation was however brought under control through the swift intervention of a police patrol team.

A Police Medical Report Form has been issued to the victim for medical examination and treatment, while the suspect remains in police custody assisting with investigations.

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The Ashanti Regional Police Command has urged the public to remain calm and to resort to lawful and peaceful means in addressing grievances and disputes.