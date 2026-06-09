Viral teacher assaulting a female student at Nyinahini Catholic SHS arrested

Nyinahini Catholic SHS teacher arrested after a viral video showed him allegedly assaulting a female student on campus, as the Ghana Education Service launches investigations into the incident.

Nyinahini Catholic SHS teacher arrested after viral video showed alleged assault on a female student.

The Ghana Education Service (GES) has confirmed the arrest of the teacher and stated that investigations into the incident have commenced.

Incident sparks widespread concern over student safety and school discipline.

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A viral video of a teacher at Nyinahini Catholic Senior High School seen allegedly assaulting a female student on campus has been arrested.

The arrest was confirmed by the Public Relations Officer of the Ghana Education Service (GES), Daniel Fenyi, in a Facebook post on Tuesday, June 9, 2026.

The Nyinahini Catholic SHS teacher seen in the viral video fighting a female student arrested! Regional education directorate is investigating the matter. Full report to be submitted to HQ, Fenyi wrote.

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The video, widely circulated on social media, has sparked public outrage after it appeared to show the teacher physically confronting the student while bystanders attempted to intervene.

In the footage, the teacher is seen repeatedly punching the student and at one point lifting her and throwing her to the ground.

Witnesses can also be heard pleading with him to stop the assault and reminding him of the student’s gender.

However, the teacher, who appeared visibly enraged, is heard responding: “Is she aware she is a lady?”

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The circumstances leading to the confrontation remain unclear, with school authorities and the Ghana Education Service yet to provide details.

GES has confirmed that the regional education directorate has begun investigations into the incident, with a full report expected to be submitted to headquarters.

The incident has triggered widespread concern over student safety and discipline within senior high schools, with calls mounting for accountability and swift action.

Authorities say the outcome of the investigation will determine any further disciplinary or legal measures.

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The Executive Secretary of Africa Education Watch (Eduwatch), Kofi Asare, has stressed that a teacher must never physically assault a student, regardless of the level of indiscipline.

He explained on his facebook post that when a disciplinary situation escalates into a physical confrontation, it reflects a serious breakdown in professional conduct and safeguarding standards.

According to him, while teachers have a duty to maintain discipline and ensure safety, physical intervention is only justifiable in strictly limited circumstances to prevent immediate harm, violence, or serious disruption.

He further noted that acts such as beating, punching, slamming, or engaging in a fight with a student fall outside acceptable disciplinary intervention.

Kofi Asare added that a student’s resistance or attempt to fight back does not justify the use of excessive force by a teacher.

From a professional safeguarding perspective, no educator should find themselves in a situation where discipline devolves into a physical ‘UFC-style’ confrontation with a student. That alone reflects a breakdown in judgment, boundaries, and institutional control, he stated.