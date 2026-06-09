Advertisement

Viral teacher assaulting a female student at Nyinahini Catholic SHS arrested

Josephine Amuzu
Josephine Amuzu 10:08 - 09 June 2026
Add Pulse as a preferred source on Google
Nyinahini Catholic SHS teacher arrested over viral assault video on female student
Nyinahini Catholic SHS teacher arrested after a viral video showed him allegedly assaulting a female student on campus, as the Ghana Education Service launches investigations into the incident.
Advertisement

  • Nyinahini Catholic SHS teacher arrested after viral video showed alleged assault on a female student.

  • The Ghana Education Service (GES) has confirmed the arrest of the teacher and stated that investigations into the incident have commenced.

  • Incident sparks widespread concern over student safety and school discipline.

Advertisement

A viral video of a teacher at Nyinahini Catholic Senior High School seen allegedly assaulting a female student on campus has been arrested.

The arrest was confirmed by the Public Relations Officer of the Ghana Education Service (GES), Daniel Fenyi, in a Facebook post on Tuesday, June 9, 2026.

The Nyinahini Catholic SHS teacher seen in the viral video fighting a female student arrested! Regional education directorate is investigating the matter. Full report to be submitted to HQ, Fenyi wrote.

READ ALSO: 1 dead, 3 injured after fuel tanker collides with tipper truck and catches fire on Accra-Tema Motorway

Advertisement

The video, widely circulated on social media, has sparked public outrage after it appeared to show the teacher physically confronting the student while bystanders attempted to intervene.

In the footage, the teacher is seen repeatedly punching the student and at one point lifting her and throwing her to the ground.

Witnesses can also be heard pleading with him to stop the assault and reminding him of the student’s gender.

READ ALSO: President Mahama hints at possible reshuffle as Ministers, CEOs to undergo performance review

However, the teacher, who appeared visibly enraged, is heard responding: “Is she aware she is a lady?”

Advertisement

The circumstances leading to the confrontation remain unclear, with school authorities and the Ghana Education Service yet to provide details.

GES has confirmed that the regional education directorate has begun investigations into the incident, with a full report expected to be submitted to headquarters.

The incident has triggered widespread concern over student safety and discipline within senior high schools, with calls mounting for accountability and swift action.

Authorities say the outcome of the investigation will determine any further disciplinary or legal measures.

READ ALSO: Accra residents to receive GH¢200 reward and more for reporting people who dump waste into gutters

Advertisement

The Executive Secretary of Africa Education Watch (Eduwatch), Kofi Asare, has stressed that a teacher must never physically assault a student, regardless of the level of indiscipline.

He explained on his facebook post that when a disciplinary situation escalates into a physical confrontation, it reflects a serious breakdown in professional conduct and safeguarding standards.

According to him, while teachers have a duty to maintain discipline and ensure safety, physical intervention is only justifiable in strictly limited circumstances to prevent immediate harm, violence, or serious disruption.

READ ALSO: LPG: 'Pass It Forward'— Why your gas cylinder should be outside your room for safety

He further noted that acts such as beating, punching, slamming, or engaging in a fight with a student fall outside acceptable disciplinary intervention.

Kofi Asare added that a student’s resistance or attempt to fight back does not justify the use of excessive force by a teacher.

From a professional safeguarding perspective, no educator should find themselves in a situation where discipline devolves into a physical ‘UFC-style’ confrontation with a student. That alone reflects a breakdown in judgment, boundaries, and institutional control, he stated.

He concluded that conflating such incidents with discipline weakens child protection standards and exposes deeper safeguarding gaps within the Ghana Education Service (GES).

Advertisement
Share
Subscribe
Update Me
Latest Videos
Miss UG winner blast Guru, UK bans Ghanaians, Pulse Influencer Awards 2025 | Pulse In Five
News
04.12.2025
Miss UG winner blast Guru, UK bans Ghanaians, Pulse Influencer Awards 2025 | Pulse In Five
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Pulse Ghana
Mahama secures 1,840 farm machines from Belarus to boost Ghana's agriculture
News
09.06.2026
Mahama secures 1,840 farm machines from Belarus to boost Ghana's agriculture
Senegal players face airport security checks after arriving in US for 2026 World Cup [Video]
Sports
09.06.2026
Senegal players face airport security checks after arriving in US for 2026 World Cup [Video]
Man jailed 7 years for stealing church musical instruments in Hohoe
News
09.06.2026
Man jailed 7 years for stealing church musical instruments in Hohoe
South Africa to start charging countries for the deportation of their nationals
News
09.06.2026
South Africa to start charging countries for the deportation of their nationals
Anaesthetists at KATH threaten strike over poor infrastructure and inadequate resources
News
09.06.2026
Anaesthetists at KATH threaten strike over poor infrastructure and inadequate resources
UG and KNUST
News
09.06.2026
10 Best universities in Ghana according to the 2026 rankings: See full list