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1 dead, 3 injured after fuel tanker collides with tipper truck and catches fire on Accra-Tema Motorway

Josephine Amuzu
Josephine Amuzu 09:25 - 09 June 2026
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A fuel tanker fire on the Accra-Tema Motorway near the underbridge has left one person dead and three seriously injured, as firefighters work to remove the tanker and contain the aftermath of the blaze.
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  • Fuel tanker catches fire on Accra-Tema Motorway near the underbridge.

  • One person killed, three injured in the incident.

  • Firefighters continue operations to safely remove the tanker.

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A collision between a fuel tanker and a tipper truck on the Accra-Tema Motorway near the underbridge sparked a massive fire, prompting an emergency response from the Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS).

Three fire tenders were dispatched to the scene to contain the blaze and prevent it from spreading to nearby vehicles and infrastructure.

In a tragic development, one person was burnt beyond recognition after the fire engulfed vehicles involved in the incident.

READ ALSO: President Mahama hints at possible reshuffle as Ministers, CEOs to undergo performance review

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Three others sustained serious injuries and are currently receiving treatment.

Authorities are yet to determine the cause of the fire as emergency personnel continue operations at the scene.

Providing an update, Public Relations Officer of the Ghana National Fire Service, ADO Alex King Nartey, said firefighters were able to bring the blaze under control, although challenges remain due to fuel still contained in the tanker.

The truck has not yet been removed. With the fuel tanker, it was well engulfed with fire and we were able to neutralize the fire. Unfortunately, there is some petrol in the tanker. We are arranging for an empty tanker to offload the content of the tanker onto that one and once it’s done, we will be able to pull the tanker away from the road, ADO Alex King Nartey said.

READ ALSO: LPG: 'Pass It Forward'— Why your gas cylinder should be outside your room for safety

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Emergency responders remain at the scene as efforts continue to safely remove the tanker and clear the affected stretch of the motorway.

Motorists have been advised to avoid the section of the Accra-Tema Motorway near the underbridge and use alternative routes where possible as emergency operations continue.

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1 dead, 3 injured after fuel tanker collides with tipper truck and catches fire on Accra-Tema Motorway
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09.06.2026
1 dead, 3 injured after fuel tanker collides with tipper truck and catches fire on Accra-Tema Motorway