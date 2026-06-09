Accra residents to receive GH¢200 reward and more for reporting people who dump waste into gutters

Accra Mayor Michael Kpakpo Allotey has introduced a GH¢200 reward scheme for residents who provide evidence of people dumping waste into gutters as part of efforts to improve sanitation and reduce flooding.

Accra Mayor Michael Kpakpo Allotey has announced a GH¢200 reward for residents who report people dumping waste into gutters.

The initiative aims to boost enforcement of sanitation laws and reduce flooding caused by choked drains.

Residents who submit multiple verified reports could earn higher rewards from the Accra Metropolitan Assembly.

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The Mayor of Accra, Michael Kpakpo Allotey, has announced a GH¢200 reward for residents who provide photographic evidence of people dumping refuse into gutters or littering public spaces.

The Mayor of Accra, Michael Kpakpo Allotey

The initiative forms part of efforts by the Accra Metropolitan Assembly (AMA) to strengthen the enforcement of sanitation laws and tackle one of the major causes of flooding in the capital.

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In an interview with Citi News, Mr. Allotey said residents who capture clear images of sanitation offenders and submit them to the Assembly will receive a cash reward once the reports are verified.

"We are paying GH¢200 if you see someone pouring rubbish into a gutter or anywhere inappropriate. Once you take a picture of the person and report to the Assembly, we will pay you GH¢200," he said.

The Mayor added that residents who submit multiple verified reports could earn more, noting that five successful reports would attract GH¢1,000, while ten would earn GH¢2,000.

The announcement comes as Accra continues to battle recurring floods, with city authorities frequently identifying indiscriminate waste disposal and choked drains as major contributors to the problem.

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Recent heavy rains in parts of the capital once again exposed drainage challenges, prompting renewed calls for stricter enforcement of sanitation regulations and greater public responsibility.

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Mr. Allotey said the Assembly is counting on residents, particularly young people, to help monitor their communities and discourage the practice of dumping waste into drains.

"Those who put rubbish in gutters, I am pleading with them to stop," he said.

The Mayor stressed that the reward scheme is not intended to serve as employment but rather as a community-driven approach to improving sanitation and protecting the city from preventable flooding.

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