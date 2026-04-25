NASA Artemis II Astronaut Christina Koch praises Ghana experience - 'My study abroad in Ghana was life-changing'

NASA Artemis II astronaut Christina Koch has praised her study abroad experience in Ghana as life-changing. Koch, who studied through the University of Ghana, says her time in the country shaped her global outlook ahead of her historic Moon mission.

NASA astronaut Christina Koch says her study abroad experience in Ghana was life-changing and shaped her global perspective.

She studied at the University of Ghana, where she gained cultural and academic exposure that influenced her outlook.

Koch credits her time in Ghana as part of the experiences that prepared her for her historic NASA Moon mission.

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NASA astronaut Christina Koch has praised her time studying in Ghana, describing it as one of the most impactful experiences that shaped her outlook on life and career.

Christina Koch, a mission specialist on the historic Artemis II mission, spoke about how her study abroad programme in Ghana deeply influenced her personal growth.

Reflecting on her experience, she said:

I studied in Ghana, and there was a specific programme that only a few colleges offered. It was by far the most perspective-gaining and life-changing experience of my entire life.

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Christina Koch studied at the University of Ghana as an exchange student during the 1999/2000 academic year, where she took courses such as African history, rural sociology, and introductory Twi, fully immersing herself in Ghanaian culture.

Her connection to Ghana gained renewed attention when during her mission. The Artemis II mission, led by NASA, is the first crewed lunar mission in decades and represents a major step toward returning humans to the Moon.

The mission is considered historic because it marks the first time humans have travelled so far from Earth since the Apollo era.

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Koch also made history as the first woman to travel to the vicinity of the Moon, a milestone celebrated globally for advancing gender representation in space exploration.

President John Dramani Mahama has publicly celebrated NASA astronaut Christina Koch following her participation in the historic Artemis II mission, describing the achievement as a moment of global inspiration linked to Ghana.