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Beverly Afaglo’s daughter thanks Ghanaians for their support at mother’s funeral

Dorcas Agambila
Dorcas Agambila 09:01 - 13 August 2026
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Beverly Afaglo Baah
Beverly Afaglo Baah
The elder daughter of late Ghanaian actress Beverly Afaglo has expressed heartfelt gratitude to Ghanaians for standing by her family following her mother’s death and funeral.
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  • Beverly Afaglo’s elder daughter, Violin Bless Ayebea Boadu Baah, has thanked Ghanaians for their love, prayers and support following the actress’ death and funeral.

  • She described the period as one of the most difficult experiences for the family, saying the public’s support provided them with comfort and strength.

  • Violin ended her message with a heartfelt prayer, telling those who stood by the family: “May God bless you abundantly.

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Violin Bless Ayebea Boadu Baah delivered the message in a video shared by her father, musician Choirmaster, thanking the public for the love, prayers and support shown to the family during their difficult period of mourning.

Addressing Ghanaians directly, Violin acknowledged the immense support the family received before and during the actress’ final funeral rites.

She said;

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Hello, Ghana. On behalf of our family, we want to say a big thank you so much for being there for our mom’s funeral

Beverly Afaglo was laid to rest on Saturday, August 8, 2026, following a funeral ceremony attended by relatives, friends, colleagues from the entertainment industry and other well-wishers who gathered to honour her life and legacy.

Reflecting on the period following her mother’s passing, Violin admitted that it had been an extremely challenging time for the family but said the support they received helped them cope with their grief.

She said;

Your love, kindness, prayers and support meant more to us than words can express
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She added:

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It was a very difficult time, but having you by our side brought us comfort and strength

Violin further assured those who supported the family that their acts of kindness would remain deeply appreciated.

She said;

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We truly appreciate everything you did for us, and we’ll always be grateful

She ended her message with a prayer for everyone who offered support to the family during their bereavement.

She said;


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May God bless you abundantly

Her emotional message comes as the family continues to mourn Beverly Afaglo, whose death marked a major loss to Ghana’s film industry and the wider entertainment community.

@choirmastergh Thank You 🇬🇭🙌 and we will keep thanking you forever ❤️ #fyp #ghanatiktok🇬🇭 ♬ original sound - CHOIRMASTERGH
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