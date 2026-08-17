Ghana cedi to dollar rate: Latest BoG rates for August 17

The Ghana cedi has opened the new week relatively stronger against the US dollar, with the latest Bank of Ghana (BoG) exchange rates showing the dollar selling at GH¢10.9555 on Monday, August 17, 2026.

The Ghana cedi has strengthened slightly against the US dollar, with the dollar selling at GH¢10.9555 on August 17.

The dollar's selling rate fell from GH¢10.9855 on August 14 to GH¢10.9555.

The pound is selling at GH¢14.8501, while the euro is selling at GH¢12.6870.

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The latest rates reflect the average interbank exchange rates used by commercial banks for transactions at the close of business on Friday, August 14.

The US dollar is buying at GH¢10.9445 and selling at GH¢10.9555, according to the BoG's latest daily exchange rates.

This represents a further improvement from the previous published rate on Friday, August 14, when the dollar was buying at GH¢10.9745 and selling at GH¢10.9855.

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A street vendor counts Ghanaian cedi currency banknotes.Photographer: Ernest Ankomah/Bloomberg

On the latest figures, the dollar's selling rate has fallen by GH¢0.03, indicating a modest appreciation of the cedi against the US currency.

The pound sterling, however, has moved higher compared with the previous rate. The pound is now buying at GH¢14.8353 and selling at GH¢14.8501.

The euro is also trading slightly higher, with a buying rate of GH¢12.6743 and a selling rate of GH¢12.6870.

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Bank of Ghana

The latest movement comes as the cedi continues to trade around the GH¢11-to-US$1 level in the interbank market. Recent market conditions have been supported by increased foreign exchange supply, including inflows from the mining sector and interventions by the Bank of Ghana.

The performance of the cedi remains closely watched by businesses, importers and consumers because movements in the exchange rate can affect the local cost of imported goods, fuel, equipment and other dollar-denominated transactions.

The BoG rates are interbank reference rates and may differ from the rates offered by commercial banks, forex bureaux and other operators in the retail market.

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Ghana cedi to dollar exchange rates today: Latest Bank of Ghana rates for August 17