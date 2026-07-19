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NASPA explains GHS60 deduction from National Service personnel allowances

Josephine Amuzu
Josephine Amuzu 17:59 - 19 July 2026
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The National Service Personnel Association (NASPA) says the GHS60 deduction from service personnel allowances is for its capacity building programme and not an initiative of the National Service Authority.
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The National Service Personnel Association (NASPA) has clarified that the GHS60 deduction from the allowances of National Service Personnel is an initiative of the association and not a programme introduced by the National Service Authority (NSA).

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In a statement issued on July 19, 2026 to address concerns and misinformation surrounding the deduction, NASPA said the charge was introduced to support its capacity building programme aimed at equipping service personnel with skills and professional development opportunities.

According to the association, the programme began in February 2026 after official communication from NASPA Headquarters through its recognised channels.

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NASPA explained that the initiative was designed to provide National Service Personnel with practical skills, career readiness training and support as they transition into the job market.

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The GHS 60.00 deduction towards the above-mentioned programme is an initiative of the National Service Personnel Association, and NOT an initiative of the National Service Authority, the statement said.

The association said the deduction was agreed upon by the NASPA Council and communicated before its implementation, adding that it covers expenses related to training, coordination, facilitation, logistics, certification and the continuation of the programme nationwide.

NASPA also noted that the capacity building programme is still ongoing, with additional training sessions expected to be organised across regions and districts to ensure all service personnel benefit.

READ ALSO: Over 5,000 North Tongu farmers to receive free fertilisers, seedlings and farm support - Ablakwa

Acknowledging concerns from personnel over deductions from their allowances, the association said such contributions are necessary to enable it to fulfil its mandate of promoting the welfare, development and interests of National Service Personnel.

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However, NASPA said it is exploring alternative funding sources, including donor support, to reduce the need for members to finance similar programmes through their allowances in the future.

The association assured service personnel that the initiative is intended to improve their employability, confidence, professional exposure and preparedness for employment opportunities.

NASPA remains committed to transparency, accountability and value delivery.

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They added that they will continue to engage personnel and provide explanations on the programme.

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NASPA further announced plans to establish a helpline to enable personnel to easily reach the association with complaints and enquiries regarding the initiative.

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