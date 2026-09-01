Ballon d'Or 2026 nominees date revealed: Here is how voting works

A general view of the Ballon D'Or trophy at the 67th Ballon D'Or Ceremony at Theatre Du Chatelet on October 30, 2023 in Paris, France. (Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images)

A general view of the Ballon D'Or trophy at the 67th Ballon D'Or Ceremony at Theatre Du Chatelet on October 30, 2023 in Paris, France. (Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images)

Ballon d'Or 2026 nominees will be announced September 8 on Ballondor.com. See the shortlist categories and how the voting process works ahead of the October 26 ceremony in London.

Excitement is building fast as this year's Ballon d'Or ceremony draws closer. Here's everything you need to know before the highly anticipated shortlists drop.

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The countdown to the 70th France Football Ballon d'Or is officially on.

On Monday, October 26, football's biggest names will gather in London, England, for a glittering ceremony crowning the best male and female player in the world.

The men's winner will become the 70th champion in the award's history, while the women's winner will become only the eighth. Also set to be celebrated on the night are the best young talents, goalkeepers, clubs and coaches from across the past season.

But before the big night, fans first have to see the shortlists — and that wait is almost over.

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When will the nominees be announced?

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The shortlists for every category will be revealed on September 8. Fans can catch the announcement first on Ballondor.com.

Here's a breakdown of each category and how many nominees make the cut:

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Men's Ballon d'Or — 30 players

Women's Ballon d'Or — 30 players

Men's Young Talent of the Year — 10 players

Women's Young Talent of the Year — 5 players

Men's Goalkeeper of the Year — 10 players

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Women's Goalkeeper of the Year — 5 players

Men's Coach of the Year — 5 coaches

Women's Coach of the Year — 5 coaches

Men's Striker of the Year — 10 strikers

Women's Striker of the Year — 5 strikers

Men's Club of the Year — 5 clubs

Women's Club of the Year — 5 clubs

READ ALSO: Full list of records Lionel Messi set and broke for Argentina

How does the voting process work?

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Once the shortlists go public, a global panel of specialist football journalists takes over the voting. This jury is made up of one journalist per country, drawn from the top 100 nations in the FIFA Men's World Ranking and the top 50 in the Women's equivalent.

Each journalist judges nominees against three core standards: individual performance and impact, team success and silverware won, and overall sportsmanship both on and off the pitch.

From there, every voter ranks their top 10 picks from the shortlist — awarding 15 points to their number one choice, all the way down to a single point for their tenth. Once every ballot is tallied, the totals decide who lifts the trophies on October 26.

Why London this year?

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The Ballon d'Or has called the elegant Théâtre du Châtelet in Paris home since 2019. But for its 70th edition, the ceremony is shifting to London — a tribute to the award's very first winner, Sir Stanley Matthews.

Known as the "Wizard of Dribble", Matthews represented everything admired about English football and remains one of the sport's great ambassadors, making this year's London setting a fitting nod to where it all began.