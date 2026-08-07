WAFCON 2026 Quarter-Finals: Full breakdown of fixtures, venues, and dates
The knockout stage of the 2026 Women's Africa Cup of Nations is set, with all eight quarter-finalists now confirmed following the conclusion of the group phase in Morocco. Here is a full breakdown of how the last-eight stage shapes up, including Ghana's route, kick-off times, venues, and the key dates ahead on the road to the 2027 FIFA Women's World Cup.
Saturday, August 8 — Casablanca
Match: Côte d'Ivoire vs. Algeria
Kick-off: 18:00 WAT
Venue: Casablanca Context: Côte Ivory Coast finished top of Group B without dropping points, while Algeria quietly impressed despite finishing behind Morocco in the group stage.
Saturday, August 8 — Rabat
Match: Morocco vs South Africa
Kick-off: 21:00 WAT
Venue: Olympic Stadium, Rabat
Context: The hosts arrive unbeaten through the group stage with home support behind them, but South Africa's defence has conceded only once in three matches, making this the standout tie of the opening day.
Sunday, August 9 — Casablanca
Match: Cameroon vs Nigeria
Kick-off: 18:00 WAT
Venue: Casablanca
Context: Defending champions Nigeria stumbled early with a defeat to Malawi before recovering. Cameroon arrive unbeaten in eleven consecutive group-stage matches, making this arguably Nigeria's toughest test of the tournament.
Sunday, August 9 — Rabat
Match: Ghana vs Malawi
Kick-off: 21:00 WAT
Venue: Rabat Context: Ghana's Black Queens sealed qualification with a 1-1 draw against Mali. Malawi, the lowest-ranked side in the tournament, has been the story of the competition, topping Group C ahead of Nigeria. Ghana carries the experience, having reached the semi-finals and finished third in 2024, but Malawi's fearless run makes this the fixture Ghanaian fans will be watching closest.
What's at Stake
Semi-final qualification: All four teams that win their quarter-final on August 12 secure automatic qualification for the 2027 FIFA Women's World Cup in Brazil.
Second chance route: The four losing quarter-finalists face off on August 13, with the two winners advancing to a FIFA intercontinental play-off for one final shot at Brazil 2027.
Key Dates Ahead
Semi-finals: August 12
Losers' play-off round: August 13
Third-place match: August 15, 18:00, Olympic Stadium, Rabat
Final: August 16, 20:00, Rabat (venue to be confirmed between Moulay El Hassan and Moulay Abdallah stadiums)