10 countries with animals on their national flags

Discover the fascinating stories behind 10 countries whose national flags feature animals. From Mexico's eagle and serpent to Bhutan's thunder dragon and Dominica's rare Sisserou parrot, explore the history, symbolism and cultural significance behind these unique national emblems.

Did you ever wonder why some countries have animals on their national flag? These are not merely decorative designs they represent centuries of history, cultural beliefs, national pride and legendary tales passed down through generations.

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From Mexico’s iconic eagle to Bhutan’s mythical dragon, each animal has a unique meaning reflecting the identity of the nation it represents. Here are 10 countries whose flags proudly display animals and the stories behind them.

1. Mexico — The Eagle and the Serpent

Mexico flag

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Mexico's flag features a golden eagle perched on a cactus, devouring a rattlesnake, at the centre of its white stripe. This symbol comes from an Aztec myth and represents the establishment of their ancient capital, signifying a powerful connection to history and nature. The green, white, and red tricolour itself dates back to Mexico's War of Independence from Spain, though the meanings of the colours have shifted over time.

2. Bhutan — The Thunder Dragon

Bhutan | Picture credit: Flag Makers

Bhutan's flag is dominated by a white dragon clutching jewels in its claws, set against a yellow and orange background. The dragon's white colour symbolises purity, the yellow represents the golden kabney of the Kingdom of Bhutan, and the orange reflects Buddhism. The jewels symbolise wealth, prosperity, and safety. The country's local name, Druk Yul, literally translates to "Land of the Thunder Dragon". The present flag design was adopted in 1949 following the Indo-Bhutan Treaty.

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3. Sri Lanka — The Golden Lion

Sri Lanka flag

Sri Lanka's flag features a golden lion holding a sword in one paw, set within a maroon rectangle bordered by saffron and green stripes. Sri Lanka's lion represents bravery and courage and signifies the nation's Buddhist heritage and commitment to upholding traditions. The lion has deep roots in Sinhalese legend, tracing back to the mythical ancestor of the Sinhalese people.

4. Uganda — The Grey Crowned Crane

Uganda flag

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At the centre of Uganda's flag sits a grey crowned crane standing on one leg within a white circle. Uganda's grey-crowned crane is a stunning bird that symbolises the nation's elegance and hospitality. The cragrey-crowned as a military emblem during British colonial rule and was retained as a national symbol after independence in 1962, largely because of its graceful, peaceful stance.

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5. Kazakhstan — The Golden Steppe Eagle

Kazakhstan flag via Wikipedia

Kazakhstan's sky-blue flag shows a golden steppe eagle soaring beneath a sun with 32 rays. The eagle reflects the country's nomadic heritage, where hunting with eagles has long been a cultural tradition across the steppes of Central Asia, and represents freedom, independence, and the vast open skies of the region.

6. Egypt — and it Golden Eagle of Saladin

Egypt flag | Photo via Vector

Egypt's flag, a horizontal tricolour of red, white, and black, features a golden eagle at its centre – known as the Eagle of Saladin. The eagle represents the historic 12th-century sultan Saladin and has been used as a symbol of Arab nationalism and sovereignty since it was adopted in the 20th century, appearing in slightly different forms across various Egyptian flags over the decades.

7. Albania — The Double-Headed Eagle

Albania flag | Photo via wikimedia

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Albania's flag is instantly recognisable: a black double-headed eagle set against a deep red background. The eagle is tied to the 15th-century national hero Skanderbeg, who led resistance against Ottoman rule, and to the Byzantine double-headed eagle tradition. Albanians refer to their country as "Shqipëria", often translated as "Land of the Eagles", underscoring just how central this bird is to national identity.

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8. Montenegro — The Two-Headed Golden Eagle

Montenegro flag via Wikipedia

Montenegro's flag features a two-headed golden eagle at its centre, holding a sceptre and an orb, set on a red field with a golden border. The design draws on the historic coat of arms of the Petrović-Njegoš dynasty, which ruled Montenegro for centuries, and the double-headed eagle motif links the country to broader Balkan and Byzantine heraldic traditions.

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9. Ecuador — The Andean Condor

Ecuador flag via Wikipedia

Ecuador's flag includes a detailed coat of arms with a majestic condor spreading its wings above a shield. The condor represents power, height, and strength, reflecting the towering Andes Mountains that run through the country and the bird's status as a national symbol of the region.

10. Dominica — The Sisserou Parrot

Dominica flag | Creator: www.wagrati.eu

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