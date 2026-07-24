17 stolen motorbikes recovered as Police arrest suspected theft syndicate in Upper West
The Upper West Regional Police Command has arrested a group of suspects believed to be involved in a motorbike theft syndicate operating within the region.
The Police have also recovered 17 suspected stolen motorbikes from various locations in the Wa Municipality and other parts of the Upper West Region.
The operation followed a complaint lodged on July 11, 2026, by a victim whose black Luojia motorbike, with registration number M-21-UW 3512, was stolen from the premises of the Ghana National Fire Service in Jirapa.
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According to the Police, the victim shared details of the stolen motorbike with friends and the Police, which helped in tracking the stolen property. Acting on intelligence, officers arrested Nasiru Muftawu at Loho in possession of the stolen motorbike.
During interrogation, the suspect allegedly admitted to stealing the motorbike and was taken into custody to assist with investigations.
Further investigations led to the arrest of three other suspects identified as Basit Muftawu alias Posey (19), Issahaku Maruf alias Katel (22), and Mohammed Ali alias Geewaa (18).
The Police also retrieved additional exhibits linked to the alleged crimes from Rashid Kankan (20), Mutala Rashad (20), and Haruna Hamdan alias DJ (20).
The intelligence-led operation subsequently resulted in the recovery of 16 more motorbikes suspected to have been stolen from locations including the University for Development Studies (UDS), Chakor, and Glamon, all within the Wa Municipality.
The suspects have been arraigned before the Wa Circuit Court and remanded into police custody. They are expected to reappear before the court on Tuesday, August 11, 2026.
The Upper West Regional Police Command has urged individuals who have lost their motorbikes to report to the Wa District Police Headquarters with valid ownership documents to help with identification and retrieval.
The Command has further assured residents of its commitment to tackling crime and dismantling criminal networks, while encouraging the public to continue providing credible information to support police operations.
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