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'If it were up to me, I would pardon and release him' – Cecilia Marfo pleads for Wontumi

Dorcas Agambila
Dorcas Agambila 09:55 - 24 July 2026
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Cecilia Marfo cries over Kennedy Agyapong & Diana Asamoah after losing her church members
Cecilia Marfo cries over Kennedy Agyapong & Diana Asamoah after losing her church members
Gospel musician Cecilia Marfo has appealed to President John Dramani Mahama to extend clemency to Bernard Antwi-Boasiako, popularly known as Chairman Wontumi, following his imprisonment over illegal mining-related offences.
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  • Gospel musician Cecilia Marfo has appealed to President John Mahama to pardon and release Chairman Wontumi, saying she believes forgiveness should prevail.

  • Marfo argued that Wontumi’s imprisonment has not stopped illegal mining, claiming galamsey activities are still taking place in parts of the country.

  • She insisted her appeal was based on her Christian faith, not politics, urging Ghanaians not to misinterpret her comments.

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Speaking during an interview on Aluta FM on 22 July 2026, the singer argued that incarcerating the New Patriotic Party (NPP) Ashanti Regional Chairman had not ended illegal mining, commonly known as galamsey, as the practice continues in many parts of the country.

She said;

Jailing him hasn't stopped people from engaging in galamsey. There are people still doing it. I went to a programme somewhere and, close to the venue, I saw people actively engaged in galamsey. They even came to greet us

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Marfo maintained that tackling illegal mining requires a sustained national effort rather than focusing on a single individual. She noted that every administration has a responsibility to continue the work of its predecessor in addressing the long-standing challenge.

She stated;

So I am begging the government. The fight against galamsey is not a one-person job. One government does some work, and the next government continues

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The gospel artiste stressed that her appeal was motivated by her Christian beliefs and should not be interpreted as political support for Chairman Wontumi.

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She explained;

I'm not defending or attacking anybody. I'm speaking from a place of Christianity. Don't misquote me. Just as Christ forgives us whenever we sin, we should also learn to forgive people for their sins

She went on to make a direct appeal to the President, asking him to consider showing compassion towards the embattled politician.

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She pleaded;

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So I'm begging our father, President Mahama, to find a place in his heart to forgive Chairman Wontumi

When asked whether she would support a reduction in Wontumi's sentence or his outright release, Marfo made her position clear.

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'If it were up to me, I would pardon and release him' – Cecilia Marfo pleads for Wontumi