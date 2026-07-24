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National Community Media Cyber Capability Building Project Launch set for 3rd August 2026

Maxwell Nyagamago
Maxwell Nyagamago 08:54 - 24 July 2026
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National Community Media Cyber Capability Building Project Launch set for 3rd August 2026
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The Africa Center for Digital Transformation (ACDT), in partnership with the Cyber Security Authority (CSA) and with the support of the Embassy of the Czech Republic in Ghana under the Transformation Cooperation Programme, will officially launch the National Community Media Cyber Capability Building Project (NCMCCBP) on Monday, 3rd August 2026 at the 2nd Floor, National Communications Authority (NCA) Tower in Accra.

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The project is a pioneering national initiative designed to strengthen the cyber capability of community media practitioners across Ghana. It seeks to equip journalists, editors, broadcasters and bloggers with the knowledge and practical skills needed to report accurately on cybersecurity issues, combat online misinformation and disinformation, promote digital safety, under child online protection mechanism, reporting on critical information infrastructure and enhance cyber resilience within their communities.

The launch will be held under the theme: advancing Ghana’s National Security and Cyber defence objectives through community media strengthening for cybercrime awareness and digital risk communication. The event is expected to bring together senior government officials, members of the diplomatic community, development partners, security agencies, academia, civil society organizations, media executives, and community journalists to reaffirm their commitment to building a safer and more resilient digital ecosystem.

Delivering keynote remarks will be the Hon. Samuel Nartey George, Minister for Communication, Digital Technology and Innovations, while the Director-General of the Cyber Security Authority, Mr. Divine Selase Agbeti, Mr. Emmanuel Agyare, ACDT Board representative on the project and H.E Pavel Bilek, Ambassador of the Embassy of the Czech Republic in Ghana will also address participants on the importance of international cooperation in advancing cybersecurity awareness and digital resilience.

A major highlight of the launch will be a high-level panel discussion featuring distinguished experts from Ghana's cybersecurity, law enforcement, and media sectors. Panelists include COP Lydia Yaako Donkor, Director-General of the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) of the Ghana Police Service; Major General Dr. Timothy Tifucro Ba-Taa-Banah, Director of the National Counter Terrorism Fusion Centre under the National Security Council; Mr. Benjamin Avornyotse, Director of Communications at the Cyber Security Authority; and Mr. Emmanuel Agyare, Board Representative of the Cyber Security Authority. The discussion will explore emerging cyber threats, the critical role of community media in promoting cyber awareness, strengthening public trust, and enhancing collaboration among government, security agencies, and the media in safeguarding Ghana's digital space.

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Following the launch, selected journalists from community radio stations and local media outlets across the country will participate in an intensive capacity-building programme focused on cybersecurity reporting, cybercrime trends, online safety, factchecking, digital rights, responsible journalism and ethical reporting in the digital age.

Participants who successfully complete the programme and its practical assignments will receive certification and be inducted into the Cyber Security Press Corps, a national network of media professionals dedicated to advancing cybersecurity education and public awareness through responsible journalism.

Speaking ahead of the launch, the Executive Director of the Africa Center for Digital Transformation noted that empowering community media practitioners is essential to ensuring that cybersecurity education reaches citizens in every district and community across Ghana.

The National Community Media Cyber Capability Building Project represents a significant milestone in Ghana's efforts to deepen cyber resilience through strategic partnerships, media development, and international cooperation. By leveraging the extensive reach and influence of community media, the initiative aims to bridge the cybersecurity awareness gap, promote responsible digital citizenship, and contribute to the creation of a secure, inclusive, and resilient digital future for all Ghanaians.

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