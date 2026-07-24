CAF Reschedules the Dates of the TotalEnergies CAF Women's Africa Cup (“ WAFCON”) 2026, to 25 July – 16 August 2026

CAF Reschedules the Dates of the TotalEnergies CAF Women's Africa Cup (“ WAFCON”) 2026, to 25 July – 16 August 2026

Full list of countries with the most WAFCON trophies

Nigeria leads the list of the most successful teams in Women's Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) history with 10 titles. Here's the full list of countries that have won the continental championship, including Equatorial Guinea and South Africa.

Nigeria are the most successful team in WAFCON history, winning a record 10 titles, including their latest triumph in 2025.

Equatorial Guinea remain the only other multiple-time champions, lifting the trophy twice in 2008 and 2012, while South Africa won their maiden title in 2022.

Only three countries—Nigeria, Equatorial Guinea and South Africa—have won the Women's Africa Cup of Nations since the tournament's inception in 1991.

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The Women's Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) has been around for over more than 3 decades since its inception in 1991 and only three countries have lifted the continent’s biggest women's football trophy which points at the dominance of a select few.

Held every 2 years, Nigeria remain the undisputed powerhouse of African women's football, while Equatorial Guinea and South Africa are the only other nations to have won the coveted title.

1. Nigeria - 10 titles

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Women's Africa Cup of Nations 2026: What to know about the tournament | Football News | Al Jazeera

Titles: 1998, 2000, 2002, 2004, 2006, 2010, 2014, 2016, 2018, 2025



Nigeria's Super Falcons are the most successful team in WAFCON history, winning a record 10 titles and establishing themselves as Africa's dominant force in women's football.

Their first official WAFCON triumph came in 1998, when they defeated Ghana 2-0 in the final on home soil. The Super Falcons successfully defended the title in 2000, beating hosts South Africa 2-0, before claiming further victories over Ghana in 2002 (2-0), Cameroon in 2004 (5-0), and Ghana again in 2006 (1-0).

After missing out in 2008, Nigeria reclaimed the title in 2010 with a 4-2 victory over Equatorial Guinea. They later won the 2014 final against 2-0 Cameroon, defeated hosts Cameroon 1-0 in 2016, edged South Africa 4-3 on penalties after a goalless final in 2018, and completed an astonishing comeback from two goals down to beat hosts Morocco 3-2 in the 2025 final for a record-extending 10th crown.

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Nigeria also holds numerous WAFCON records, including the most wins, most goals scored and most appearances in the tournament's history.

2. Equitorial Guinea

Wafcon 2026 qualifiers: Equatorial Guinea and Tunisia suffer upsets - BBC Sport

Titles: 2008, 2012



Equatorial Guinea made history in 2008 by becoming the first country other than Nigeria to win the WAFCON

Hosting the tournament, they defeated South Africa 2-1 in the final after knocking out defending champions Nigeria in the semi-finals. The triumph ended Nigeria's dominance and announced Equatorial Guinea as a contending force in African women's football.

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4 years later, the National Nzalang returned to the summit by winning the 2012 tournament on home soil. They defeated Cameroon 2-0 in the semi-finals before beating South Africa 4-0 in the final to secure their 2nd continental title.

3. South Africa

South Africa lift WAFCON trophy on historic night – Her Football Hub

READ ALSO: Africa Cup of Nations expands to 28 teams from 2027 as CAF confirms major change

Title: 2022



South Africa's Banyana Banyana finally broke their WAFCON curse in 2022, winning the competition for the first time after years of near misses.

Having finished runners-up on 5 occasions, South Africa defeated hosts Morocco 2-1 in the final in Rabat to lift their maiden continental title.