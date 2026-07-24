5 countries that pay stipends to their jobless citizens

Luxembourg, Belgium, Denmark, Bulgaria and Portugal offer some of the world's most generous unemployment benefits in 2026. Here's how their income replacement systems compare and what makes their welfare programmes stand out.

Luxembourg offers the highest unemployment income replacement rate, reaching up to 86% of previous earnings and up to 94% for some minimum wage earners.

Belgium stands out for allowing eligible recipients to receive unemployment benefits without a fixed time limit, although payment levels may change over time.

Denmark, Bulgaria and Portugal combine relatively high income replacement rates with employment support programmes designed to help people return to work.

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Losing a job or being jobless can have negative financial consequences, but in some countries, incentives among other benefits are designed to cushion the unemployed by replacing a significant share of workers' previous earnings while they search for new employment.

Some countries provide only modest short-term support, others replace more than three-quarters of a worker's previous income and combine financial assistance with programmes that help people return to work.

According to data from The Business Standard, the latest comparisons of unemployment benefit replacement rates and national social security policies, Luxembourg, Belgium, Denmark, Bulgaria and Portugal rank among the countries offering the most generous unemployment income support in 2026.

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Luxembourg

Luxembourg tops the list, with unemployed workers receiving up to 86% of their previous average earnings, while minimum wage earners can receive replacement rates of up to 94%, according to the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) benefit comparisons.

The country combines generous financial support with one of Europe's strongest social protection systems. Benefits are administered through Luxembourg's employment agency and are generally linked to previous earnings, employment history and job-search requirements.

Belgium

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Belgium offers one of the most distinctive unemployment systems in Europe where eligible unemployed workers receive about 78% of their previous earnings during the initial period of unemployment. Belgium allows unemployment benefits to continue indefinitely for eligible recipients, although payments typically decline over time depending on individual circumstances and compliance with job-search obligations.

The Belgian model is supported by mandatory social security contributions and active employment services designed to help beneficiaries return to work. Belgium remains among countries with the highest unemployment income replacement rates for average wage earners.

Denmark

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Denmark also replaces around 78% of previous earnings for eligible workers under its unemployment insurance scheme. The country's labour market operates under the well-known "flexicurity" model, which combines relatively flexible hiring and dismissal rules with generous unemployment protection and intensive job placement programmes.

Workers generally join voluntary unemployment insurance funds, known as A-kasser, while the government supplements income support with retraining, education and employment assistance aimed at reducing long-term unemployment.

Bulgaria

Bulgaria ranks among Europe's most generous countries in terms of unemployment income replacement. Eligible unemployed workers receive a net replacement rate of about 77% of previous earnings under standard OECD comparisons.

Although Bulgaria has one of the European Union's lowest flat income tax rates, the country finances unemployment benefits through compulsory social insurance contributions made by employers and employees.

Portugal

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