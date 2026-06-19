Morocco World Cup captain Achraf Hakimi to stand trial over rape allegation

Morocco and Paris Saint-Germain defender Achraf Hakimi has stated that he is prepared to face trial over a rape allegation and welcomes the opportunity to present his side of the story.

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Hakimi will stand trial after losing his appeal in France.

The Morocco captain denies wrongdoing and wants to tell his side of the story.

The case relates to a 2023 rape allegation made by a woman in Paris.

The 27-year-old, who is expected to join Morocco's squad for their FIFA World Cup clash against Scotland on Friday, was recently informed that his appeal against being referred to a criminal court had been rejected.

According to French media reports, the Versailles Court of Appeal upheld the decision, clearing the way for the case to proceed to trial at a future date.

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Responding to the development, Hakimi took to social media platform X, expressing frustration over the impact the case has had on his personal life and family.

"Today, a story that isn't mine is being told at the expense of my family, my life, and above all, the truth. Sometimes I feel like I've become an easy target," Hakimi wrote.

The PSG star added that he has been waiting for the legal process to unfold since the allegations first emerged and is eager to finally speak publicly in court.

"I've been waiting for this trial since day one. And now I'm looking forward to it. Finally, I'll be able to speak out," he said.

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The case dates back to 2023 when prosecutors in Nanterre, near Paris, launched an investigation following accusations made by a woman who alleged that Hakimi raped her at his residence in a Paris suburb.

Hakimi has consistently denied the allegations and maintains that he has done nothing wrong.

The date for the trial has not yet been announced.

Reuters reported that neither the Versailles appeals court nor Hakimi's legal representatives immediately responded to requests for comment following the latest ruling.

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