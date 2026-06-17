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Messi escapes red card as Argentina star sparks controversy in World Cup win over Algeria

Christopher Sededzi Kwame
Christopher Sededzi Kwame 09:25 - 17 June 2026
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Messi escapes red card in win over Argentina
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Lionel Messi found himself at the centre of controversy during Argentina's 3-0 victory over Algeria at the 2026 FIFA World Cup after escaping punishment for a challenge on defender Aissa Mandi.

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The incident occurred during the Group J clash at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City when Messi appeared to make contact with Mandi's calf and Achilles area from behind while attempting to win possession.

MUST READ: Messi hat-trick equals Klose's World Cup record as Argentina crush Algeria 3-0

The Algeria defender immediately went to ground, prompting calls from some fans and pundits for a review.

Despite replay footage generating debate on social media, Polish referee Szymon Marciniak did not issue a card, while the Video Assistant Referee (VAR) also took no further action.

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The decision sparked mixed reactions online, with some supporters questioning why the Argentina captain was not sanctioned, while others argued the challenge did not warrant a dismissal.

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Messi, however, quickly put the controversy behind him and delivered a memorable performance for the reigning world champions.

The Inter Miami star scored all three goals as Argentina opened their World Cup campaign with a comfortable victory over Algeria.

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READ MORE: Mbappe becomes France's all-time top scorer as Les Bleus beat Senegal in World Cup opener

The hat-trick marked Messi's first at a FIFA World Cup and saw him equal Miroslav Klose's all-time tournament scoring record of 16 goals. It was also the 61st hat-trick of his illustrious career and his 11th for Argentina.

Argentina's victory gives the defending champions a strong start to their title defence, while Messi moved one step closer to becoming the outright leading goalscorer in FIFA World Cup history.

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