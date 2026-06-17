Messi escapes red card as Argentina star sparks controversy in World Cup win over Algeria

Lionel Messi found himself at the centre of controversy during Argentina's 3-0 victory over Algeria at the 2026 FIFA World Cup after escaping punishment for a challenge on defender Aissa Mandi.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The incident occurred during the Group J clash at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City when Messi appeared to make contact with Mandi's calf and Achilles area from behind while attempting to win possession.

The Algeria defender immediately went to ground, prompting calls from some fans and pundits for a review.

Despite replay footage generating debate on social media, Polish referee Szymon Marciniak did not issue a card, while the Video Assistant Referee (VAR) also took no further action.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The decision sparked mixed reactions online, with some supporters questioning why the Argentina captain was not sanctioned, while others argued the challenge did not warrant a dismissal.

Messi, however, quickly put the controversy behind him and delivered a memorable performance for the reigning world champions.

The Inter Miami star scored all three goals as Argentina opened their World Cup campaign with a comfortable victory over Algeria.

They're telling us this wasn't intentional. Messi literally kneed him in the back and straight up jammed his spikes on his Achilles



There are 1248 players playing in the World Cup, and that's a red for every single one of them except Lionel Messi



pic.twitter.com/wZAPQd6Rcp — Preeti (@MadridPreeti) June 17, 2026

Advertisement

Advertisement

The hat-trick marked Messi's first at a FIFA World Cup and saw him equal Miroslav Klose's all-time tournament scoring record of 16 goals. It was also the 61st hat-trick of his illustrious career and his 11th for Argentina.