FDA details why sale of 'tsofi' was banned in Ghana | Photos

FDA details why sale of 'tsofi' was banned in Ghana | Photos

Turkey tail 'chofi' is dangerous for your heart - Here's why FDA has banned it since 1999

Here’s why Ghana banned turkey tail, popularly known as chofi or tsofi, and the health risks the FDA says consumers should know about.

The Food and Drugs Authority says turkey tail, popularly known as “chofi” or “tsofi,” was banned in Ghana due to its extremely high fat content.

Health officials warn that excessive consumption of turkey tails may increase the risk of heart disease, obesity, hypertension and other non-communicable diseases.

Despite the long-standing ban, authorities say the product still enters Ghana through illegal importation and smuggling routes.

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For many Ghanaians, fried turkey tail, popularly known as “tsofi” or “choffi”, or "chofi" remains a favourite street delicacy. But despite its popularity, the product has officially been banned in Ghana for more than two decades, since 1999.

What is ‘chofi'?

Turkey tails

“Chofi” is the fatty tail portion of a turkey commonly deep-fried and used to be sold in some markets and roadside food joints across the country.

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Though widely consumed, health authorities, including the Food and Drugs Authority say the product contains extremely high levels of fat and cholesterol, making it a major public health concern.

According to the FDA, the importation and sale of turkey tails have been banned in Ghana since 1999 under national food safety regulations.

Why it was banned

According to the Food and Drugs Authority (FDA), Turkey Tail aka "Tsofi" is banned in Ghana for health reasons. Here is all you need to know about the ban.#3Xtra pic.twitter.com/w25pQu7Qg3 — #TV3GH (@tv3_ghana) November 13, 2023

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The FDA says the ban is based on the country’s food safety standards for poultry products. Speaking on the issue, FDA Deputy CEO for the Food Division, Roderick Daddey-Adjei, explained that Ghana’s food standards do not allow poultry products with fat content exceeding 15 percent.

According to him:

Section 4.3.2 reads that dressed poultry and or poultry parts shall have fat contents of not more than 15% when tested.

According to health authorities, turkey tails contain fat levels far above the approved threshold.

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The FDA also warned that turkey tails may contain residues of veterinary drugs used in poultry production, which could pose additional health risks when consumed regularly.

Health concerns linked to tsofi

Do you like “Chofi”? 👀



Well, turkey tail popularly known as “Chofi” has been banned in Ghana since 1999 due to its extremely high fat content and the associated health risks, including obesity and heart-related diseases.#FDAGhana2026 #FDACommunications pic.twitter.com/YWkEBPQ4O7 — FDAGhana (@fdaghana) May 9, 2026

Medical experts and regulators say excessive consumption of turkey tails may contribute to: High cholesterol

Heart disease

Obesity

Hypertension

Stroke

Certain cancers linked to high saturated fat intake

Previously reports have surfaced that high-fat turkey products were associated with increased risks of cancers affecting the lungs, breast, colon and brain.

FDA says the concern is largely tied to non-communicable diseases, which continue to rise in Ghana due to poor dietary habits and unhealthy lifestyles.

“The issue of building cholesterol in yourself, which at the end of the day can seriously affect your health,” Daddey-Adjei said.

According to the FDA, import permits for turkey tails were halted years ago by the Ministry of Food and Agriculture, yet the products continue to enter the market through undeclared cargo or unapproved border routes.

In 2023, FDA officials, together with the Ghana Police Service, carried out crackdowns in Suhum and Nsawam-Adoagyiri where cartons of turkey tails were confiscated and some sellers arrested.

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