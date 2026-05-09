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Turkey tail 'chofi' is dangerous for your heart - Here's why FDA has banned it since 1999

Nii Ayitey Brown
Nii Ayitey Brown 11:39 - 09 May 2026
FDA details why sale of 'tsofi' was banned in Ghana | Photos
Here’s why Ghana banned turkey tail, popularly known as chofi or tsofi, and the health risks the FDA says consumers should know about.
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  • The Food and Drugs Authority says turkey tail, popularly known as “chofi” or “tsofi,” was banned in Ghana due to its extremely high fat content.

  • Health officials warn that excessive consumption of turkey tails may increase the risk of heart disease, obesity, hypertension and other non-communicable diseases.

  • Despite the long-standing ban, authorities say the product still enters Ghana through illegal importation and smuggling routes.

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For many Ghanaians, fried turkey tail, popularly known as “tsofi” or “choffi”, or "chofi"  remains a favourite street delicacy. But despite its popularity, the product has officially been banned in Ghana for more than two decades, since 1999.

What is ‘chofi'?

Turkey tails
Turkey tails

Chofi” is the fatty tail portion of a turkey commonly deep-fried and used to be sold in some markets and roadside food joints across the country.

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Though widely consumed, health authorities, including the Food and Drugs Authority say the product contains extremely high levels of fat and cholesterol, making it a major public health concern.

READ ALSO: Alternative Proteins To Enjoy This Christmas Beyond Goat, Chicken and Beef

According to the FDA, the importation and sale of turkey tails have been banned in Ghana since 1999 under national food safety regulations.

Why it was banned

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The FDA says the ban is based on the country’s food safety standards for poultry products. Speaking on the issue, FDA Deputy CEO for the Food Division, Roderick Daddey-Adjei, explained that Ghana’s food standards do not allow poultry products with fat content exceeding 15 percent.

According to him:

Section 4.3.2 reads that dressed poultry and or poultry parts shall have fat contents of not more than 15% when tested.

According to health authorities, turkey tails contain fat levels far above the approved threshold.

READ ALSO: Malaria deaths in Ghana drops by 98% according to GHS

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The FDA also warned that turkey tails may contain residues of veterinary drugs used in poultry production, which could pose additional health risks when consumed regularly.

Health concerns linked to tsofi

Medical experts and regulators say excessive consumption of turkey tails may contribute to:

  • High cholesterol

  • Heart disease

  • Obesity

  • Hypertension

  • Stroke

  • Certain cancers linked to high saturated fat intake

Previously reports have surfaced that high-fat turkey products were associated with increased risks of cancers affecting the lungs, breast, colon and brain.

READ ALSO: Ghana takes proactive measures with enhanced airport, seaport checks over Hantavirus fears

FDA says the concern is largely tied to non-communicable diseases, which continue to rise in Ghana due to poor dietary habits and unhealthy lifestyles.

“The issue of building cholesterol in yourself, which at the end of the day can seriously affect your health,” Daddey-Adjei said.

According to the FDA, import permits for turkey tails were halted years ago by the Ministry of Food and Agriculture, yet the products continue to enter the market through undeclared cargo or unapproved border routes.

In 2023, FDA officials, together with the Ghana Police Service, carried out crackdowns in Suhum and Nsawam-Adoagyiri where cartons of turkey tails were confiscated and some sellers arrested.

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The FDA continues to advise the public to prioritise healthier food choices and buy only approved products that meet Ghana’s public health standards.

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