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Malaria deaths in Ghana drops by 98% according to GHS

Nii Ayitey Brown
Nii Ayitey Brown 10:05 - 27 April 2026
Ghana has recorded a 98% drop in malaria deaths, according to the Ghana Health Service, as health officials and WHO push for intensified efforts toward full malaria elimination.
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  • Ghana has reduced malaria deaths by 98%, falling from 3,259 in 2011 to just 52 in 2025, according to the Ghana Health Service.

  • Health officials say progress is driven by vaccines like RTS,S and R21, improved treatment, and stronger prevention efforts, especially for children under five.

  • Stakeholders, including the World Health Organization, are urging sustained urgency and stronger community action as Ghana pushes toward malaria elimination.

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Ghana has recorded a dramatic decline in malaria-related deaths, with fatalities dropping from 3,259 in 2011 to just 52 in 2025 which translates to a 98 percent reduction, according to the Ghana Health Service.

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The figures were disclosed by the Director-General of the Ghana Health Service, Samuel Kaba Akoriyea, in remarks delivered on his behalf during a durbar to mark World Malaria Day 2026 in Accra.

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The Director of Public Health at GHS, Franklin Asiedu-Bekoe, said the sharp decline reflects years of sustained interventions and signals that malaria elimination in Ghana is now within reach.

He revealed that child malaria deaths have also seen a significant drop, falling by 76 percent over the past 3 years.

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The introduction of malaria vaccines including RTS,S and R21, into routine immunisation programmes is further strengthening protection, with first-dose coverage reaching 78.3 percent nationwide.

Despite the milestone, he warned that delays in scaling up interventions could still cost lives and undermine economic productivity, describing malaria elimination as both a health and national development priority.

He commended the End Malaria Council and the Free Primary Health Care programme as critical to sustaining momentum and strengthening domestic ownership of the fight.

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According to the World Health Organization, malaria remains one of the leading causes of outpatient visits in Ghana, particularly affecting children under five and pregnant women.

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However, the introduction of vaccines and strengthened health systems have significantly reduced severe cases and deaths in recent years.

The 2026 World Malaria Day commemoration began with a health walk from the University of Ghana Business School through the streets of Madina and surrounding communities, ending at the University of Ghana Sports Directorate, where the durbar was held.

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