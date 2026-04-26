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Lighthearted moment Mahama stops convoy to buy roasted corn, sparks excitement in viral video

Nii Ayitey Brown
Nii Ayitey Brown 16:02 - 26 April 2026
Image of Mahama buying reasted corn
A viral video shows President John Mahama stopping his convoy to buy roasted corn from a roadside vendor, sparking excitement and praise from Ghanaians on social media.
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  • John Dramani Mahama was captured in a viral video stepping out of his convoy to buy roasted corn from a roadside vendor, drawing excitement from onlookers.

  • The clip, shared by EDHUB, quickly gained traction online, with many praising the president’s simplicity and relatability.

  • The moment is believed to have occurred around Nsawam Medium Security Prison, where he had earlier engaged inmates.

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President John Dramani Mahama has sparked online buzz after a video surfaced showing him briefly stepping out of his convoy to buy roasted corn from a roadside vendor, in a moment many Ghanaians and netizens have described as unusually relatable for a sitting head of state.

READ ALSO: Julius Debrah emotionally apologises to Pentecost Church Chairman over FreeZones CEO galamsey comment

The video, shared on X (formerly Twitter) by EDHUB, captures the president casually engaging with the vendor while purchasing the popular local snack.

Residents and passers-by at the scene appeared visibly excited, with some cheering and others pulling out their phones to record the unexpected encounter.

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The post, captioned has gained traction online, drawing a wave of reactions from users who praised the gesture as a sign of humility and connection with everyday citizens.

READ ALSO: Viral pure water seller earns praise after using Kevin Taylor’s GH¢5,000 gift to stock her fridge (video)

Social media users have largely interpreted the moment as symbolic, with many highlighting the rarity of such unscripted interactions involving a national leader.

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While some described it as a simple act, others saw it as reflective of a leadership style that resonates with ordinary people.

READ ALSO: 1,000 inmates to benefit from Mahama’s Republic Day amnesty

Although the exact location and timing of the incident have not been independently confirmed, some reports suggest that the president was either heading to or returning from Nsawam Medium Security Prison, where he had earlier engaged inmates as part of official duties.

Mahama, who has previously been noted for engaging directly with citizens during public outings, has often emphasised the importance of staying connected to grassroots realities.

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