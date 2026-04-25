Viral pure water seller earns praise after using Kevin Taylor’s GH¢5,000 gift to stock her fridge (video)

A viral pure water seller who refused to raise her sachet water price from 50 pesewas has earned praise after using a GH¢5,000 donation from Kevin Taylor to buy and stock a refrigerator to expand her business.

A viral sachet water seller who gained attention for refusing to raise her price above 50 pesewas received GH¢5,000 support from Kevin Taylor to help grow her business.

She used the money to purchase and stock a refrigerator, expanding her business and improving her operations.

Her wise use of the funds earned widespread praise on social media, with many commending her discipline, transparency, and commitment to affordable pricing.

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A young sachet water seller who recently went viral for her decision to maintain a 50 pesewa price for her products has earned widespread praise after putting a GH¢5,000 financial support from media personality Kevin Taylor to good use.

The donation, which was meant to support her small-scale pure water business, has now been transformed into tangible growth, as she successfully purchased a refrigerator and stocked it with bottle water and drinks neatly packed to expand her sales operations.

The development has been widely applauded on social media, with many commending her for her discipline, transparency, seflessness and determination to grow her business instead of spending the money on unrelated needs.

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Her story first gained public attention after she boldly insisted on selling sachet water at 50 pesewas, even as some traders increased their prices due to rising production costs. Despite facing criticism and pressure from others in the industry, she maintained that her focus was on affordability for customers.

Her honesty eventually caught the attention of Kevin Taylor, who offered her GH¢5,000 to support her business.

With the new investment, the young pure water seller has expanded her operations, improving storage capacity and ensuring better preservation of her products through the newly acquired refrigerator.

Social media reactions

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A user identified as Gonzy (@agbatye1) commended her decision, noting that her choice could attract more support in the future.

This will open doors for more support for her… She’s wise paaaa… Some people would’ve spent the money on irrelevant things… God bless her hustle.

Another commenter, Nana Yaw Boadu, also applauded the media involvement that brought attention to her story.

The media house and the journalist must be praised. This is the God-calling journalist we need in society for humanity.

However, some users raised practical concerns about maintaining the new equipment, particularly electricity costs.

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Now who go pay the light bill???? one user, Bismark Boachie-Yiadom, questioned.

Others also wondered about the logistics of operating the refrigerator, with one commenter asking whether the appliance would be kept outside.

Despite the mixed reactions, many users expressed hope that the young entrepreneur’s discipline and determination would lead to greater success, with some suggesting that her story could inspire other small-scale traders not to introduce unnecessary price increases on goods.