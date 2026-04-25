Ghanaian man goes viral after claiming he built AI voice-controlled fan (video)
A Ghanaian man, Emmanuel Kyei, has gone viral after showcasing a self-built AI voice-controlled fan.
The video sparked mixed reactions, with some praising the innovation and others questioning its authenticity.
The moment comes as Ghana ramps up investment in artificial intelligence and digital innovation.
A Ghanaian man has gone viral on social media after claiming he has built an Artificial Intelligence (AI) voice-controlled fan.
In a video shared on TikTok, the man, identified as Emmanuel Kyei, is heard saying, “We don’t want machines to be controlling men, we want men to be controlling machines,” before instructing the fan to operate.
A voice, believed to be an AI assistant, responds, after which the fan begins working.
He claims the fan is rechargeable and can be operated both manually and through voice control using the AI assistant.
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The video has since sparked mixed reactions on social media, with some users praising him for the innovation, while others have raised doubts about its authenticity.
@emmanuelkyei925 AURORA is redefining cooling for a hybrid world. Seeking investors and promoters to help scale this project. DM for details! 📩 #Engineering #CleanTech #HybridPower #FutureTech #SmartGadgets@Kwame_gee official ♬ original sound - 𓆉 ᴊvenᴛures
@emmanuelkyei925 Tired of power outages? 💡 Meet AURORA: The Intelligent Hybrid Fan. Offline voice control + rechargeable power = total freedom. Looking for partners and backers to bring this to the next level. 🚀 #TechInnovation #SmartHome #Sustainability #Kwame_geeofficials #VoiceControl ♬ original sound - 𓆉 ᴊvenᴛures
Below are some reactions:
The development comes amid Ghana’s growing ambition to lead Africa’s digital future.
The country is stepping into the global race for artificial intelligence with significant financial commitments aimed at strengthening innovation and digital development.
Speaking at the launch of the National Artificial Intelligence Strategy on Friday April, 2026, President John Dramani Mahama announced that Ghana will invest $250 million to establish a world-class AI computing centre.
In addition, the government will commit $20 million to support the short- to medium-term implementation of Ghana’s National AI Strategy.
'Ghana will invest $250 million to establish a world-class AI computing centre and commit $20 million to support the short to medium-term implementation of the National AI Strategy.'— CITI FM 97.3 (@Citi973) April 24, 2026
— President John Dramani Mahama has announced major financial commitments to accelerate Ghana’s… pic.twitter.com/1gLFe8HeNB
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