The Ghanaian man, Emmanuel Kyei, has gone viral after showcasing a self-built AI voice-controlled fan

The Ghanaian man, Emmanuel Kyei, has gone viral after showcasing a self-built AI voice-controlled fan

Ghanaian man goes viral after claiming he built AI voice-controlled fan (video)

Ghanaian inventor Emmanuel Kyei trends online after showcasing an AI voice-controlled fan, sparking debate as Ghana ramps up investment in artificial intelligence.

A Ghanaian man, Emmanuel Kyei, has gone viral after showcasing a self-built AI voice-controlled fan.

The video sparked mixed reactions, with some praising the innovation and others questioning its authenticity.

The moment comes as Ghana ramps up investment in artificial intelligence and digital innovation.

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A Ghanaian man has gone viral on social media after claiming he has built an Artificial Intelligence (AI) voice-controlled fan.

In a video shared on TikTok, the man, identified as Emmanuel Kyei, is heard saying, “We don’t want machines to be controlling men, we want men to be controlling machines,” before instructing the fan to operate.

A voice, believed to be an AI assistant, responds, after which the fan begins working.

He claims the fan is rechargeable and can be operated both manually and through voice control using the AI assistant.

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The video has since sparked mixed reactions on social media, with some users praising him for the innovation, while others have raised doubts about its authenticity.

Below are some reactions:

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The development comes amid Ghana’s growing ambition to lead Africa’s digital future.

The country is stepping into the global race for artificial intelligence with significant financial commitments aimed at strengthening innovation and digital development.

President John Dramani Mahama launches of the National Artificial Intelligence Strategy on Friday April, 2026

Speaking at the launch of the National Artificial Intelligence Strategy on Friday April, 2026, President John Dramani Mahama announced that Ghana will invest $250 million to establish a world-class AI computing centre.

In addition, the government will commit $20 million to support the short- to medium-term implementation of Ghana’s National AI Strategy.