Julius Debrah emotionally apologises to Pentecost Church Chairman over FreeZones CEO galamsey comment

“The chairman of our church. You know, myself, Honourable Elder Ofosu Ampofo, our local government minister, and several others are members of your church. A few days ago, one of our colleagues, Dr. Mary Awusi, slipped a bit against you. And I want, on this occasion, to commemorate my birthday, to let the whole church forgive us. It was just a slip. It wasn't intentionally done to malign our church. I believe sincerely that you will forgive us and accept us as your children. God bless all of you,” he said.