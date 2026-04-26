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Julius Debrah emotionally apologises to Pentecost Church Chairman over FreeZones CEO galamsey comment

Nii Ayitey Brown
Nii Ayitey Brown 15:35 - 26 April 2026
Chief of Staff Julius Debrah tearfully apoligising to Pentecost Church Chairman Over FreeZones CEO galamsey comment at his thanksgiving service a thanksgiving service at the The Church of Pentecost’s Pentecost International Worship Centre at Trassaco
Chief of Staff Julius Debrah apologised to Pentecost Church Chairman Apostle Eric Nyamekye during his 60th birthday service, following controversy over remarks linked to the FreeZones CEO.
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  • Julius Debrah marked his 60th birthday with a thanksgiving service where he broke down in tears while apologising to Apostle Eric Nyamekye.

  • The apology followed controversial remarks linked to Mary Awusi concerning galamsey, which had drawn criticism from sections of the public and church members.

  • The Chairman of The Church of Pentecost accepted the apology, bringing closure to the issue during the service attended by top government officials.

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Chief of Staff Julius Debrah marked his 60th birthday with a thanksgiving service at the The Church of Pentecost’s Pentecost International Worship Centre at Trassaco, in an event that drew top government officials and religious leaders.

The service was attended by President John Dramani Mahama, Vice President Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang, and other dignitaries.

READ ALSO: 1,000 inmates to benefit from Mahama’s Republic Day amnesty

However, beyond the celebration, the event took an emotional  turn when Mr. Debrah publicly apologised to the Chairman of the Church, Apostle Eric Nyamekye, over recent comments made by the Chief Executive Officer of the Ghana Free Zones Authority, Mary Awusi, in relation to the ongoing national conversation on illegal mining.

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Speaking emotionally during the service, Mr. Debrah acknowledged that the remarks directed at the church leader were inappropriate and sought forgiveness on her behalf.

READ ALSO: Major power setback for 4 West African countries as Ghana suspends electricity exports after Akosombo fire

“The chairman of our church. You know, myself, Honourable Elder Ofosu Ampofo, our local government minister, and several others are members of your church. A few days ago, one of our colleagues, Dr. Mary Awusi, slipped a bit against you. And I want, on this occasion, to commemorate my birthday, to let the whole church forgive us. It was just a slip. It wasn't intentionally done to malign our church. I believe sincerely that you will forgive us and accept us as your children. God bless all of you,” he said.

The apology follows public backlash over comments linked to the galamsey comments made by Mary Awusi on Accra FM.

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Religious institutions, including The Church of Pentecost, have in recent years taken strong positions against galamsey, advocating environmental protection and responsible stewardship.

Mr. Debrah’s birthday service thus became more than a personal milestone, serving also as a platform for reconciliation and reaffirmation of unity between political leadership and religious institutions.

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