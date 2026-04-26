GETFund awards GHS 400m contract to procure advanced medical equipment for KNUST Teaching Hospital

GETFund has awarded a GHS 400 million contract to equip the KNUST Teaching Hospital, a major project aimed at improving medical training, research, and healthcare delivery in Ghana.

The Ghana Education Trust Fund has awarded a GHS 400 million contract to procure advanced medical equipment for the new teaching hospital at Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST).

The hospital will boost clinical training, medical research, and specialised healthcare delivery, helping to meet growing demand in the Ashanti Region and across Ghana.

The project, backed by John Dramani Mahama, aims to strengthen universities as centres of excellence while addressing gaps in Ghana’s healthcare infrastructure.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The KNUST Teaching hospital has received a major boost as the Ghana Education Trust Fund (GETFund) has awarded a GHS 400 million contract for the procurement of advanced medical equipment for the new teaching hospital.

The investment is part of the government's agenda under President John Dramani Mahama to upgrade public universities into globally competitive centres of excellence while improving healthcare delivery systems nationwide.

READ ALSO: Major power setback for 4 West African countries as Ghana suspends electricity exports after Akosombo fire

Advertisement

Advertisement

The equipment procurement will support the operationalisation of the KNUST Teaching Hospital, a long-anticipated facility designed to bridge the gap between academic training and clinical practice.

At completion, the hospital is expected to significantly expand KNUST’s capacity to train medical students and health professionals through modern, hands-on clinical exposure.

It will also serve as a centre for advanced medical research and specialised healthcare services.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The facility will help address growing demand for quality healthcare in the Ashanti Region and beyond, while contributing to Ghana’s efforts to build a stronger health workforce.

The project has received strong backing from key national figures, including the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, who has consistently advocated for the establishment of a dedicated teaching hospital for the university in his role as Chancellor of KNUST.

His engagement with government and other stakeholders is widely credited with sustaining momentum for the project over the years.

The Vice-Chancellor of KNUST, Rita Akosua Dickson, has also been recognised for her role in advancing the project, particularly in coordinating institutional efforts and pushing for its realisation.