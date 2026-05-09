What the African Union Must Learn from Europe's 76-Year Experiment in Unity (opinion)

As the EU commemorates 76 years and as the AU prepares for its 7th Summit with the EU later this year, the question African leaders must honestly answer is this: why does the continent that invented pan-Africanism still struggle to implement the decisions it makes in its own boardrooms?

Seventy-six years ago today, a French Foreign Minister stood before journalists in Paris and changed the course of history. Robert Schuman's declaration of 9 May 1950 was not a grand treaty or a legal masterpiece. It was barely four pages long. But its core idea that war between rival nations could be made 'not merely unthinkable, but materially impossible by binding their economic interests together became the seed from which the world's most successful experiment in regional integration grew.

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Today, the European Union of 27 nations has a single market, a common currency shared by 20 members, a parliament elected by over 400 million citizens, and a court whose rulings member states are legally bound to honour. It is imperfect, fractious, and sometimes maddeningly slow. But it works. The African Union, a body of 55 member states, 1.5 billion people, and limitless untapped potential, will also commemorate a milestone on May 25, 2026, the African Union Day.

As the EU commemorates 76 years and as the AU prepares for its 7th Summit with the EU later this year, the question African leaders must honestly answer is this: why does the continent that invented pan-Africanism still struggle to implement the decisions it makes in its own boardrooms?

President Paul Kagame, on the AU's crisis of implementation ones said, "Serious problems were repeatedly identiﬁed. Solutions were found. Decisions were made to apply the solutions. And very little happened."

In this article, Michael Dewornu, an African Union Media Fellow, looks at the lessons the African Union can learn from the European Union's 76 years of integration experience.

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Lesson One: Start Small, Think Big

Schuman did not propose a United States of Europe overnight. He proposed a coal and steel community, practical, speciﬁc, and grounded in the immediate economic needs of post-war France and Germany. The genius was in the method: start with one sector where cooperation was obviously rational, build institutions around it, let those institutions generate interdependence, and trust that political integration would follow from economic reality.

The African Union has, in many ways, done the opposite. It has adopted sweeping continental frameworks, Agenda 2063, the African Continental Free Trade Area AfCFTA, and the African Peace and Security Architecture, which are visionary on paper but diffuse in execution. The AfCFTA, ratiﬁed by 49 countries, is technically the largest free trade area in the world by membership. But intra-African trade, though growing and now estimated at over $220 billion, remains a fraction of what the continent trades with Europe, Asia, or America.

The AfCFTA Secretariat's own reports acknowledge that rules of origin for critical sectors like textiles and automotive remain unﬁnished. Phase II protocols on investment, digital trade, and intellectual property rights are yet to be ratiﬁed by most members. The lesson from Europe: the architecture matters less than the engine inside it. The EU succeeded because it built real, functioning institutions, a High Authority (European Commission), a Court of Justice, and a Parliament that had genuine power to enforce decisions. The AU needs institutions with teeth, not just with ambition.

Lesson Two: Financial Sovereignty is Political Sovereignty

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There is a detail about the AU's 2025 budget that should disturb every African who cares about continental dignity. Member states covered 98 percent of the AU's operational budget, which sounds healthy. But when it comes to the programme budget, the activities that actually drive Agenda 2063, AU member states contributed only around 22.5 percent. External donors, primarily European governments and institutions ﬁnanced the rest.

In plain terms: the AU is largely funded by the same external partners whose interests it is supposed to independently represent. More strikingly, over 40 percent of member states do not pay their annual contributions in full or on time. The AU's own oﬃcial page on sustainable ﬁnancing describes the institution as 'not ﬁnanced in a predictable, sustainable, equitable or accountable manner.'

As former AU Reform Committee Chair President Kagame's panel put it, this is ultimately about 'the right mindsets.' Back in 2016, AU leaders unanimously approved a proposal to levy 0.2 percent on eligible imports from outside Africa, a mechanism that could generate approximately $1.2 billion annually and make the AU fully self-ﬁnancing.

By 2025, only 17 countries were implementing it. Unanimously approved, minimally implemented. That gap is the AU's deﬁning crisis.

The EU, for all its debates over budget contributions, has a ﬁrm ﬁnancial architecture. Member states contribute based on their GDP. The European Commission can sue governments that fail to comply. The European Court of Justice can impose ﬁnes. These are not small details; they are the backbone of a functioning union. An institution that cannot fund itself cannot truly represent itself. An AU Reform Committee, 2017, explicitly states, "An organization that cannot ﬁnance itself cannot follow an independent agenda."

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Lesson Three: Political Will Is Not a Speech, It Is a Signature

One of the most striking features of Europe's integration story is the courage of its founding generation. France and Germany had fought three wars in 70 years. They had inﬂicted industrial-scale death on each other. And yet, in 1950, French Foreign Minister Schuman, born on the Franco-German border, went to German Chancellor Konrad Adenauer ﬁrst, secured his agreement in principle, and then announced the plan to the world. That political courage to act before consensus completely changed everything. The AU, by contrast, operates by the principle of consensus that, in practice, often means the lowest common denominator. When the AU has been criticised for inconsistent or slow responses to the crises in Sudan, the DRC, and the Sahel, and in recent times the xenophobic attacks in South Africa, the underlying problem is not a lack of good intentions. It is the absence of an enforceable mandate for collective action. The AU's non-interference norm, inherited from the OAU's political culture, still too often shields governments from accountability rather than protecting citizens. Rwanda, under Kagame and Kenya, under Ruto, have tried to champion institutional reform within the AU. But reform cannot be the project of one or two heads of state. It needs to be embedded in institutions that outlast any individual leader. The EU built the Court of Justice precisely because it understood that political will is temporary and institutions are permanent.

Lesson Four: Economic Integration Precedes Political Unity

The EU was, in its founding conception, not a political project at all. It was an economic one. Jean Monnet, the French technocrat who inspired Schuman, was deeply skeptical of grand political declarations. He believed that shared economic interests would generate the political solidarity that idealism alone never could. He was proven right. The common market created mutual dependence. Mutual dependence created a common interest in stability. Common interest produced political cooperation. The AU has the AfCFTA, which, if fully implemented, could boost intra-African GDP by $141 billion and intra-African trade by $276 billion by 2045, according to the UN Economic Commission for Africa. That is not a small opportunity; it is transformative. But ﬁve years after trading oﬃcially commenced, signiﬁcant structural barriers remain. Infrastructure deﬁcits, complex customs procedures, regulatory inconsistencies, and unﬁnished rules of origin negotiations continue to limit the agreement's reach. Central African countries lag especially badly, with weaker institutional capacity limiting their ability to participate. The Pan-African Payment and Settlement System, PAPSS, a cross-border payment platform enabling trade in local currencies, is a genuine innovation. But adoption by commercial banks remains limited. The Guided Trade Initiative, a pilot that helped early shipments navigate rules-of-origin compliance, has been phased out. Progress is real. It is also insuﬃcient for the scale of Africa's ambition.

Lesson Five: Build Supranational Institutions That Actually Have Power

Perhaps the biggest structural difference between the EU and the AU lies in institutional architecture. When the Schuman Declaration created the European Coal and Steel Community, it established a High Authority, a body independent of national governments, empowered to make binding decisions. Member states voluntarily gave up a portion of their sovereignty to this supranational authority. That act of sovereign surrender was not weakness. It was strategic intelligence. The AU Commission, by contrast, is largely an intergovernmental body whose decisions depend on the Assembly of Heads of State and Government for implementation. Heads of state make decisions, go home, and as Kagame bluntly noted, very little happens. The AU lacks an enforcement mechanism equivalent to the European Court of Justice. It lacks a democratically elected Parliament with genuine legislative power. The Pan-African Parliament exists, but it remains advisory rather than legislative. This is not a call for Africa to copy Europe. Contexts differ, histories differ, and colonial wounds differ. But the functional logic is universal: institutions that depend entirely on the political goodwill of their members, meeting twice a year, will always under-perform institutions that have independent mandates, independent budgets, and independent enforcement powers.

Lesson Six: The EU-AU Partnership Must Be Between Equals

As the AU and EU approach their 7th Summit to be hosted in Africa later in 2026, the partnership itself deserves scrutiny. The AU and EU celebrate 25 years of formal partnership this year, anchored around four pillars of their Joint Vision for 2030. A partnership of equals requires the EU to support the AU's institutional authority not bypass it by dealing bilaterally with individual member states. And it requires the AU to demonstrate the governance credibility that justiﬁes being treated as the legitimate continental voice. Both sides have work to do. What Africa needs from the EU is not aid, it is respect for African institutional architecture, meaningful technology transfer, fair rules of origin in trade agreements, and support for the AfCFTA's implementation. What the EU needs from Africa is a reliable, coherent partner that can deliver on continental commitments. That partnership only becomes possible when the AU is genuinely strong. On 9 May 1950, Robert Schuman did not present a perfect plan. He presented a starting point. He understood that waiting for perfection meant waiting forever, and that the enemies of peace, nationalism, economic rivalry, and wounded pride would ﬁll whatever vacuum idealism left empty. Africa's Schuman moment has arguably already arrived: it arrived in 2002 when the AU replaced the OAU; it arrived again in 2019 when the AfCFTA was signed; it arrives every time African heads of state gather in Addis Ababa and agree, unanimously, on the direction of travel. The problem is not the vision. The problem is the gap between the vision and the vehicle. To close that gap, the AU needs three things the EU took decades to build: institutions with independent enforcement power, a self-ﬁnancing model that member states actually honour, and a generation of political leaders willing to cede short-term sovereignty for long-term continental strength. Seventy-six years after Schuman stood before the press at the Quai d'Orsay, Europe is not a utopia. But it is a union. Africa has the blueprint, the population, the resources, and the urgency. What it needs now is the will to build, not just to declare.