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Pastor says men who give GH¢10 or GH¢20 offering are not ready for marriage

Josephine Amuzu
Josephine Amuzu 09:29 - 21 April 2026
Pastor says men who give GH¢10 or GH¢20 offering are not ready for marriage
A Ghanaian pastor has sparked reactions after advising women not to marry men who give GH¢10 or GH¢20 offerings
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  • A Ghanaian pastor advised women not to marry men who give small church offerings like GH¢10 or GH¢20, saying it reflects financial weakness.

  • He argued that a man’s generosity in church shows how he may treat a future wife, linking giving to responsibility.

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A Ghanaian pastor has stirred debate after advising female congregants not to marry men who give small offerings in church, arguing that such men may not be financially prepared for marriage.

Speaking during a sermon, the man of God claimed that men who regularly give offerings as low as GH¢10 or GH¢20 show signs of financial weakness and may struggle to take care of their wives in the future.

A man who keeps offering ten cedis, twenty cedis is not ready for marriage. I’m telling you, he is not ready. His finances are zero, he told the congregation.

READ ALSO: ‘If we’re robbers, then you are thieves too’ — Woman fires back at Methodist pastor over tithe claim (Video)

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He further urged women to pay attention to how much a man gives in church, suggesting that generosity towards God reflects how a man may treat his partner.

Don’t marry him. If a man can be stingy with God, is he you? Some of you don’t accept reality. A guy who cannot thank God, you think he will appreciate you? He doesn’t appreciate God, he will appreciate you? Who do you think you are? he added.

The pastor also referenced biblical teachings to support his message, saying love is often demonstrated through giving.

For God so loved the world, He gave. Nobody will say he loves you without giving. Anything that loves you, gives to you, he said.

READ ALSO: Ghanaian millionaire reveals how she sold meat pie to buy a Range Rover

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However, he clarified that gifts or offerings do not necessarily have to be expensive, but should reflect a willing and generous heart.

He doesn’t have to give expensive gifts. A gift doesn’t need to be expensive, he noted.

His comments have since sparked mixed reactions among social media users saying the amount of offering should not be used to judge a person’s suitability for marriage.

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