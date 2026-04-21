Woman threatens divorce after husband refuses to sell cocoa farm to illegal miners (video)

Woman threatens divorce over husband’s refusal to sell farmland for galamsey. Family faces hardship as cocoa and maize remain unsold. Case highlights economic pressure driving interest in illegal mining.

Woman threatens divorce over husband’s refusal to sell farmland for galamsey. Family faces hardship as cocoa and maize remain unsold. Case highlights economic pressure driving interest in illegal mining.

A Ghanaian woman threatens divorce after her husband refuses to sell their cocoa farm to illegal miners, highlighting economic hardship and the growing impact of galamsey in Ghana.

Woman threatens divorce over husband’s refusal to sell farmland for galamsey.

Family faces hardship as cocoa and maize remain unsold.

Case highlights economic pressure driving interest in illegal mining.

Advertisement

Advertisement

A Ghanaian woman has threatened to leave her marriage after her husband refused to sell their farmland to illegal miners, commonly known as galamsey operators.

In a video shared by Askghmedia on X, the unidentified woman expressed frustration over the family’s worsening financial situation, despite her husband’s efforts in farming cocoa and maize. She claimed that the lack of buyers for their produce has left the family struggling to survive.

“I will leave the marriage. Look at all these sacks of cocoa which have rotted because there is no one to buy them and we are suffering. How will the children eat? All we eat is gari. I even need money to start a pure water business but there is no money,” she said.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Woman who threatened divorce after husband refuses to sell cocoa farm to illegal miners

She added that even their maize harvest remains unsold, worsening their hardship.

“We also have corn but there is no one to buy it. How will the children go to school? All we are doing is suffering and I told him to sell the land to do galamsey but he has refused. If he doesn’t agree, I will leave him,” she added.

The incident highlights the economic pressures facing some farming households and the growing temptation to turn to illegal mining as an alternative source of income.

The situation underscores the broader challenge of balancing economic survival with environmental protection, as communities grapple with limited market access for agricultural produce and the lure of quick income from illegal mining.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Galamsey, a term used in Ghana to describe unregulated small-scale gold mining, has become a major national concern. While it provides short-term financial relief for some individuals, it has caused significant environmental damage.

Major rivers such as the Pra, Offin, Densu, and Oda have been heavily polluted by hazardous chemicals including mercury and cyanide, threatening water sources and livelihoods.