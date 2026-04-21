Wode Maya loses filming equipment in Lusaka accident as his channel hits 2 million subscribers

Wode Maya shares details of his accident in Lusaka, which destroyed his filming equipment but left him and his team safe..

Wode Maya shares details of his accident in Lusaka, which destroyed his filming equipment but left him and his team safe..

Wode Maya loses equipment after surviving an accident in Lusaka, the same day his YouTube channel reached 2 million subscribers.

Wode Maya was involved in an accident in Lusaka on the same day his YouTube channel reached 2 million subscribers.

The crash resulted in the loss of all his filming equipment, forcing him to pause a documentary project he was working on.

Despite the setback, he confirmed that he and his team are safe and have since been discharged from the hospital.

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Ghanaian YouTuber and travel vlogger Wode Maya has revealed that he and his team were involved in an accident in Lusaka, just as his channel hit a major milestone of two million subscribers.

In a video shared online, the content creator disclosed that the incident resulted in the loss of all his filming equipment, forcing him to put ongoing work on hold.

He said while showing the damaged items;

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Can you guys see this? I just want to make sure you can see it before I tell you the story… These are our camera gadgets. Everything is gone today, everything

According to him, the equipment lost included microphones, monitors and other essential tools used for production, describing the situation as a major setback to his work.

He explained;

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I’m not showing you this for sympathy. I just want you to understand that with all the videos you watch, there are a lot of things that happen behind the scenes that you barely see

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He went on to confirm that the accident occurred on the same day his YouTube channel reached the two-million-subscriber mark, making the moment both memorable and challenging.

He said;

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We had an accident today in Zambia… and this is the same day we hit two million subscribers. I don’t think we will ever forget this day

Despite the losses, the vlogger expressed gratitude that no lives were lost, noting that he and his team sought medical attention after the incident and were later discharged.

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He added;

The fact that we are still alive is the most important thing. We went to the hospital to make sure everything was okay, and now we’re back home to rest and continue again

The accident has, however, disrupted production on a documentary project the team had been working on in Lusaka.

He noted;

The documentary will be on hold because all the gadgets are gone. We just came to Lusaka to wrap up our work, and then this happened

Wode Maya also appealed for support, suggesting that access to replacement equipment would help him resume work and complete the project.

“I just wish I could get a good Samaritan who would say, ‘I have a camera, come and take it so you can finish what you’re doing,’ because this is a big setback for us,” he said.