Asantehene destools his linguist Kyeame Kofi Nti over multiple allegations

Kyeame Kofi Nti has been destooled by the Asanteman Council following allegations involving his royal lineage, handling of sacred oaths, and breach of traditional duties.

Kyeame Kofi Nti was destooled during an Asanteman Council meeting after several allegations were made against him.

Key concerns included questions about his royal lineage, improper handling of the sacred Otumfuo Ntam Kɛseɛ, and failure to report important invocations.

Additional claims of wrongful enstoolment of an Ayaase Dikro strengthened the case that led to his removal from the stool.

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The Asantehene, Otumfour Osei Tutu II, has destooles his linguist Kyeame Kofi Nti following a decision taken during a meeting of the Asanteman Council held at Manhyia Palace.

The decision was made after several allegations were brought against him, raising serious concerns about his conduct and role as Okyeame.

In a social post, one of the main issues discussed was his royal lineage. Questions were raised about his background, especially after he was reportedly unable to invoke the revered Otumfuo Ntam Kɛseɛ, a sacred oath that holds great importance in Asante tradition.

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Kyeame Kofi Nti

He was also accused of improperly handling the sacred oath by holding on to multiple invocations of the Otumfuo Ntam Kɛseɛ, which is said to be against long-standing customs followed by previous occupants of the stool.

In addition, his failure to properly report these invocations in his role as Okyeame was described as a serious breach of duty.

Leaders at the council reportedly viewed this as inappropriate conduct for someone entrusted with such a respected position.

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Further allegations were raised by the Ayaasehene, including claims that Otumfuo Kyeame Kofi Nti was involved in the wrongful enstoolment of an Ayaase Dikro.

These accusations added to the concerns that eventually led to his removal. Following deliberations, the Asanteman Council reached a decision to destool him, bringing his tenure as Otumfuo Kyeame to an end.